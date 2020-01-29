The Texas Tech men's basketball team is now unranked following back-to-back losses from TCU and No. 13 Kentucky. The Red Raiders are 12-7 on the year now and are set to play the third-best team in the Big 12, No. 12 West Virginia, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in United Supermarkets Arena.
The Mountaineers are coming off back-to-back wins where they won by 20 plus points. The last time West Virginia played Tech was in Morgantown, where the Mountaineers won 66-54 thanks to freshman guard Miles McBride’s 22-point performance.
The Red Raiders have made it tough on themselves from the offensive side of the ball. They rank seventh in the Big 12 in three-point percentage making just 32 percent of their threes a game. Tech shot just 28 percent from the field, 21 percent from three and attempted only seven free throws the last time these teams faced off.
Head coach Chris Beard said that his team needs to demand fouls instead of looking for them.
“Victory is gonna favor the more aggressive team. It’s really hard to get on the free-throw line in somebody else’s gym in the Big 12, that’s a whole another debate,” Beard said. “The bottom line is we have to control what we can control and that’s to be aggressive and at West Virginia, we fell in love with the jump shot. We just gotta find that balance between being aggressive, my deal is you gotta go demand the foul you don’t drive in there hoping to get a foul or looking for the foul, you gotta demand it. West Virginia does a really good job of that and our team has to learn how to do that and we’re working on it.”
While West Virginia did not shoot well from outside the arc either, they attempted 35 free throws, making 23 of those attempts. Tech won the turnover battle but lost the rebounding and shooting percentage battle which made the difference in the end.
Freshman center Russel Tchewa is coming off his best game of the season against Kentucky. The seven-footer put up four points and a block in just five minutes of play. Tchewa played just three minutes in the game against West Virginia but with size and dominance of freshman center Oscar Tshiebwe, Tchewa could provide valuable minutes off the bench.
