Coming off a 4 hour 18 minute opening day loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks, the no. 3 Red Raider baseball team looks to even out their record at 1-1 Sunday against the no. 6 Ole Miss Rebels.
RHP Micah Dallas will start for Tech in the contest.
Sunday will mark Dallas’ return to the Red Raider rotation, having not started a game for Tech since his freshman year.
In 2020, Dallas starred for the Red Raiders out of the bullpen, putting together a 0.57 ERA and 0.511 WHIP to the tune of 23 strikeouts, according to baseball reference.
Tech’s bullpen will likely be stretched pretty thin for the rest of the weekend after having a tough outing against Arkansas. The pen allowed 13 total earned runs in only 5.0 innings pitched.
“We brought two guys in (during) bases loaded situations, (Ryan) Sublette and Levi (Wells), and that's really hard. (You) almost got to punch them out or get a double play, and we're just trying to minimize those innings. (I) thought Levi did a really good job getting us out of that inning; I think he probably got really excited and probably needs to just stay the course and keep making pitches and understand he's got to go back out and execute pitches,” head baseball coach Tim Tadlock said. “As far as the order, I would say we had guys we wanted to bring out of the bullpen .... One of them had success one didn't, and the rest of them, it was clean innings, I'm pretty sure. The more of those guys get on the mound, the better”.
RHP Gunner Hoglund is expected to take the hill opposite Dallas in the game. In the shortened 2020 season, Hoglund had a 1.16 ERA and 0.943 WHIP with 37 strikeouts across four starts for the Rebels, according to baseball reference.
Tech’s offense will look to be as sharp against the Rebels as they were against the Razorbacks, having scored nine runs in their opening day loss.
Infielder Cal Conley was not expected to start in the contest, but wound up making a surprise appearance on the lineup card starting at third base.
“Yeah, I mean, he’s a baseball player, and we had all intentions of going the other way, (but) we really needed the left-handed bat in there. We felt like for the long haul, he's gonna be a guy that should be in there,” Tadlock said following their loss Saturday night.
Conley went 2-for-5 with two singles and three RBIs in the contest.
Ole Miss was also defeated on opening day, so both squads will be looking for their first win of the young season on Sunday.
First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday evening. The contest will be streamed on FloBaseball.com.
