On Thursday, No. 18 Texas Tech (16-8, 8-7) will take on Iowa State (2-19, 0-16) for the second time this season.
The Red Raiders dominant the Cyclones at Hilton Coliseum in January, securing a 91-64 victory.
Junior guard Kyler Edwards led all scorers in that game with 19 points, which was a season-high at the time. Edwards also had four rebounds and three assists in the game.
Junior guard Mac McClung was right behind Edwards, scoring 18 points on an efficient 8-of-10 shooting from the field.
Sophomore guard Kevin McCullar also came up big, securing a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Tech as a team controlled both ends of the floor, scoring 42 points in the points and 24 points off of turnovers.
The Cyclones were led by junior guard Rasir Bolton and senior forward Soloman Young as they both scored 15 points.
Bolton has continued to do it all for the Cyclones, averaging 15.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this season, according to ISU Athletics. Unfortunately for Iowa State, Bolton is “questionable or doubtful” for this game with an ankle injury, according to Steve Prohm.
Young continues to provide a strong presence inside, scoring 10.5 points and grabbing 4.6 rebounds per game this season, according to ISU Athletics.
Senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands has also played well for the Cyclones this season, averaging 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this season, according to ISU Athletics.
Iowa State looks for its conference win to avoid becoming the first team since 2013-14 TCU to go winless in Big 12 play. Meanwhile, Tech looks to make it three wins in-a-row to give the team some momentum before playing Baylor on Saturday.
This game will tip off at 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+. There will also be a radio broadcast on Double T 97.3 (KTTU-FM).
