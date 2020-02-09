The Texas Tech men’s basketball team has a quick turnaround following Saturday’s 62-57 win against Texas. The Red Raiders are set to play TCU at 8 p.m. on Monday in United Supermarkets Arena for the second and final regular-season matchup between the teams.
Last time out, Tech suffered a 65-54 loss to the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth. TCU’s senior guard and leading scorer Desmond Bane was dominant scoring 27 points on 10-16 shooting from the field and hitting six three-pointers.
Bane is ranked second in the Big 12 in scoring, averaging 16.4 points per game, according to the Big 12. The Horned Frogs lost 60-46 to No. 3 Kansas on Saturday for their fifth-straight loss. Just five TCU players scored in that game, lead again by Bane who finished with 20 points.
Tech is tied for third in the Big 12 with West Virginia following the Red Raiders' win against Texas. Tech’s conference record is now 6-4 with a 15-8 overall record. TCU, however, is tied for fifth in the conference with the Longhorns, posting a 4-6 conference record, going 13-10 overall.
In these teams' last matchup, Tech had a hard time scoring the ball and shot 4-17 or 23.5 percent from three-point land. All four of Tech’s threes came in the first half, and they only attempted eight free throws the entire game.
TCU doubled the Red Raiders three-pointer and free throw totals making eight threes and 11 free throws.
The Red Raiders had a four-point lead at halftime but were not able to stop TCU’s offense in the second half as they exploded for 38 points compared to Tech’s 23-point second half.
Following the game against TCU, Tech will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to take on Oklahoma State at noon on Saturday.
