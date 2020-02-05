Heading into the final stretch of the regular season, the Texas Tech women’s basketball team will hit the road to face Kansas State on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Raiders gained some momentum going into the game on Wednesday after an impressive outing against Oklahoma State. Tech set numerous records that afternoon, including a Big 12 record for three-pointers made (20), and also the most points scored in a Big 12 game in two decades after a 109-79 victory.
One of the more shocking developments of the season has been the emergence of junior guard Andrayah Adams. In her last three games, Adams is averaging 20 points and has helped lead her team to two victories out of those games.
Another stellar performer has been senior forward Brittany Brewer, who leads the team in points and rebounds, while also ranking among the top five in the Big 12 conference in both of those categories. Brewer averages a double-double and anchors the Lady Raiders’ interior defense, tallying a total of 81 blocks on the season, which is second in the nation, per NCAA Statistics.
As a team, the offensive output by the Lady Raiders has earned them the second spot in the Big 12 conference among scoring offenses. Their ball movement and perimeter shooting played a big factor, as they also rank second in Big 12 assists per game.
Their opponent, the Lady Wildcats, shares the same record as Tech with a 3-5 record in conference play. Overall, however, they have a sub .500 record at 9-10.
Kansas State is coming off of a tough loss to TCU by four points, a team that that Tech conversely defeated by four points.
The Lady Wildcat offense is led by 6’4 senior forward Peyton Williams, who averages 15.6 points per game, ranking ninth in the Big 12 conference, per NCAA Statistics. Williams also ranks second in the conference in rebounds per game. Her on-court partner, Ayoka Lee, is ranked directly one spot behind her in both categories in terms of scoring and rebounding.
The Lady Wildcats are among the middle of the conference in a good number of statistical categories. The one glaring issue they have had this season is scoring beyond the three-point line. They are shooting 26 percent from three on the season. They do, however, rank among the top teams in the conference in rebounding, both offensive and defensive, per NCAA Statistics.
In the last outing between Kansas State and Tech, which took place less than a month ago, the Lady Wildcats left United Supermarkets Arena with a 76-72 victory. Despite the loss, freshman Alexis Tucker, sophomore Chrislynn Carr and Brewer combined for 47 points on the evening.
The Lady Raiders are looking to bounce back in their second meeting against Kansas State on Wednesday to even the conference series.
