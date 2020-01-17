The No. 23 Texas Tech men's basketball team will return to the United Supermarkets Arena at 3 p.m. on Saturday for a matchup against Iowa State. The last time the Cyclones were in Lubbock, they defeated the Red Raiders, 68-64, on January 16, 2019.
The Red Raiders improved to 11-5 (2-2) on the season after beating Kansas State, 77-63, on Tuesday in Manhattan, Kansas. Iowa State has an 8-8 (1-3) record following a 68-55 loss to No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday in Waco. Tech is 4-6 in the last 10 matchups between these teams, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Last season they split the series with the road team winning each time.
Tech leads the Big 12 in assists, turnovers forced and free throws made, according to the release, and is ranked 17th in the nation in assists per game with 16.6. The Cyclones are ranked second in the Big 12 in points per game, averaging 76.9 points while shooting 45.4 percent from the field.
Tyrese Haliburton is the Cyclones' leading scorer and a walking stat-sheet stuffer. Haliburton is 10 assists away from getting into the top-20 of all-time assist leaders in Iowa State history, according to Cyclones Athletics. The sophomore guard is averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game on 49.7 percent shooting. His points per game have almost tripled from his freshman season while his rebounding and assist totals have doubled. The jump that Haliburton has made from freshman to sophomore year has him projected to go in the top-10 of the upcoming NBA draft, according to SB Nation.
The doors to United Supermarkets Arena will open 90 minutes before the game for all fans for the remainder of the season. Vanilla Ice will be performing at halftime of Saturday’s game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.