The No. 1 Texas Tech baseball team will travel to Round Rock for the Round Rock Classic for the Red Raiders’ first road test of the season. The classic will be played Friday-Sunday at Dell Diamond.
“The ability to prepare in an environment that’s a little bit different compared to your home batting cage and your home area as far as weight room and everything goes,” head coach Tim Tadlock said regarding Tech’s first games away from home. “Really to take your routine to the road and treat it like a home game.”
The Red Raiders opened their season with a perfect 4-0 record, outscoring its opponents 65-11. Two of Tech’s win came from a run-rule, defeating Houston Baptist 24-3 and Northern Colorado 14-3 in seven innings.
Tech’s offense highlighted the weekend as the Red Raiders posted a nation-leading .438 batting average, .565 on-base percentage, .792 slugging percentage. The Red Raiders also lead the nation with 12 home runs as they rank second nationally with 16.3 runs per game.
Freshman catcher Nate Rombach highlighted Tech’s offense with five home runs and 15 RBI. His home run total tied for first in the nation as his RBI rank second. Freshman third baseman Jace Jung followed with eight hits and 13 RBI. Jung’s RBI total ranks him third in the nation.
Backing its explosive offense, Tech’s pitchers also contributed to the Red Raiders’ perfect record. When the starters were on the mound, the Red Raiders gave up just five runs on eight hits while posting a 23/3 strikeout to walk ration in 14 innings pitched. As a team, the Red Raiders posted a 3.09 ERA.
“It’s an opportunity for them to go find some rhythm and timing in week two and a chance to extend the pitch count a little bit further out,” Tadlock said. “We’ll have the opportunity, I’m sure, to throw a bunch of guys.”
Redshirt sophomore Clayton Beeter, sophomore Austin Becker and junior Bryce Bonnin will start at the mound in Round Rock. Beeter posted a 1.50 ERA after his first career start, giving up one run in 6.0 innings of work while striking six batters out. Becker and Bonnin both posted a 2.25 ERA after each giving up one run in 4.0 innings pitched. Bonnin leads the team with eight strikeouts as Becker recorded four.
In Round Rock, Tech will take on Tennessee, Stanford and Houston in the tournament format, playing a different team each day.
“I think there’s a lot of value that you get to play different teams each day,” Tadlock said. “A lot of value in the competition.”
Tech will open the Round Rock Classic at 7 p.m. on Friday as the Red Raiders will take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Like Tech, Tennessee opened its season with four wins at home, defeating Western Illinois and Charlotte.
Tennessee played a three-game series against Western Illinois, defeating the Leathernecks 3-0, 19-0 and 23-4. The Volunteers then defeated Charlotte 8-2. As a team, Tennessee posted a .322 batting average, recording 46 hits and eight home runs after four games.
The offense was led by outfielder Zach Daniels who started in all four of the Volunteers’ games. Daniels posted a .462 batting average, recording six hits, six runs, two home runs and eight RBI, leading the team in all of the categories.
On the defensive end, Tennessee’s pitching gave up just six runs in four games. The Volunteers’ pitching staff posted a collective 1.25 ERA. Starting pitchers Chad Dallas and Chase Wallace led the pitchers with a 0.00 ERA as Dallas pitched through 5.0 innings and Wallace stayed at the mound for 5.2 innings. Despite Jackson Leath posting the highest ERA on the team, 6.23, he struck out a team-high 12 batters in 4.1 innings of work.
After playing the Volunteers, the Red Raiders will head back to Dell Diamond to play Stanford at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The Trees did find the same success as the Red Raiders and Volunteers, starting the season 1-3.
Stanford opened its season with a three-game series against Cal State Fullerton, losing the first two games, 7-1 and 6-1. The Trees bounced back with a 2-1 win against the Titans and then suffered a 3-2 loss to Santa Clara.
With four games under its belt, Stanford posted a .156 batting average as a team, recording 19 hits this season. Christian Robinson leads the Trees with a .286 batting average after recording four hits. Infielder Nick Brueser and utility player Cole Hinkelman lead the team with two RBI each.
As Stanford struggled to score runs at the start of their season, the Trees’ pitching staff put up a fight for opposing batters. Collectively, the Trees posted a 3.09 ERA after giving up 12 earned runs. The pitching staff was led by Alex Williams who was the only Tree to record a win after posting a 1.29 ERA through 7.0 innings of work. Coming out of the bullpen, Max Meier led the team with four strikeouts after appearing in 3.0 innings.
Ending its time in Round Rock, Tech will play 3 p.m. on Sunday. The Cougars have played just three games this season, going 1-2 last weekend.
Houston played a three-game series against Youngstown State to open its season. After winning their season opener 7-3, the Cougars lost their next two games as both went to extra innings. Game two ended in the 11th inning as the Penguins won 6-3. With the series tied up, the Cougars suffered an 8-6 loss in 10 innings.
Offensively, the Cougars posted a .150 batting average as a team, recording 15 hits, 16 runs and five home runs over the weekend. First baseman Ryan Hernandez led Houston with a .385 batting average, recording five hits, six runs, two home runs and four RBI.
On the mound, the Cougars posted a 3.60 ERA collectively, giving up 26 hits and 12 earned runs while striking 35 batters out. Clay Aguilar led the starting pitchers with a 0.00 ERA in 5.2 innings pitched. Coming out of the bullpen, Tristen Bayless also posted a 0.00 ERA, leading the Cougars’ pitching staff with eight strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work.
“(Stanford and Houston) both got good arms, both have good players. All of their players have played a lot of baseball, just like ours have,” Tadlock said. “I think everybody’s in a different spot right now going into week two. I think both of those teams probably didn’t play at the level they’re capable of opening weekend, they would probably tell you. I’m sure they’ve had a good week of practice and are looking forward to the opportunity to play this weekend.”
Following the Round Rock Classic Tech will head back to Lubbock for a two-game series against Southern on Tuesday and Wednesday.
