The Texas Tech men’s basketball team will play Kansas State at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in the United Supermarkets Arena after suffering a 73-70 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday.
In the last matchup with the Wildcats, sophomore guard Kyler Edwards scored 24 points and shot 9-14 from the field. Junior guard Davide Moretti added 14 points of his own and shot 3-6 from the three-point line.
The Red Raiders won the rebounding and turnover battle in the last matchup, out-rebounding Kansas State 31 to 23 and forcing 20 turnovers while only committing 16 themselves.
Kansas State starters Cartier Diarra and Xavier Sneed combined for 33 point and were the bulk of the offense for the Wildcats. Sneed and Diarra lead the team in scoring averaging 14 and 13 points per game, respectively. The next closest leading scorer is Makol Mawien, who is recording around 7.4 points per game.
The Wildcats are not as large of a factor in the Big 12 race as they were last year, posting just a 9-16 (2-10 Big 12) record. They are also on a five-game losing streak following their 68-57 loss to TCU on Saturday.
The Red Raiders are still atop the conference in three-point percentage, shooting 36 percent, assists per game with 15.8 and turnovers forced per game with 16.5, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Tech is also second in the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio with a 1.15 ratio and field goal percentage shooting 45.5 percent.
Tech has won four of the last five matchups between the teams but still trail the all-time series 24-19, according to the release. Tech is also third in the Big 12 while Kansas State is last in the rankings.
