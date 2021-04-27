The No. 11 Red Raiders will be back at home this Wednesday night for a weekday contest against the New Mexico Lobos.
Tech is currently coming off a tough series loss against the Baylor Bears. In that series, the Red Raiders were outscored 26-10 across three games.
“I think it's really hard... probably to get these guys to look back and reflect and until (a series loss) like this happens,” head coach Tim Tadlock said. “What you hope is when you lose a series...that (the team does) understand, you know, (and) tries to figure out exactly who they are individually and as a team”.
The Red Raiders fell six spots in the D1 Baseball national rankings from No. 5 to No. 11 after their series loss to the Bears, and now sit at 27-10 overall.
In the conference, Tech is now 8-7. That puts them a full four games back on the 12-3 Longhorns and Horned Frogs.
“I think they got a sense of urgency, I do think this team fell through quite a bit,” Tadlock said after the team’s second loss to Baylor. “We're by no means going to use that as any type of excuse, but you know it's a reality of it is we're still evolving (as a team)”.
New Mexico is currently 9-16 on the season, with a 6-9 record in Mountain West Conference play, according to New Mexico Athletics. They are currently 1-5 in their last six games played.
After this contest, the Red Raiders will return to conference play for a three-game weekend set against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns.
