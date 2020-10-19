Coming off of a bye week, the Red Raider football program had an extended period of time to reflect on inherent changes and adjustments they could make after a rough start to conference play.
Tech currently sits second to last in the Big 12 with the same 0-3 record in conference play as the last place team, Kansas. Their one non-conference win, however, has them one spot above Kansas, according to the Big 12 website.
Tech is coming off losses from Iowa State and Kansas State, who are undefeated in conference play, and sit at the top two spots in the conference respectively, according to Big 12 sports. Tech also fell to Texas, who ranks one spot above the Red Raiders in the league with a 1-2 conference record.
Despite the losses, the Red Raiders have shown flashes of their abilities on both sides of the ball through the first three games of conference play. However, the Red Raiders are reeling on becoming more consistent as a team.
On offense, the Red Raiders’ two-year starting quarterback, sophomore Alan Bowman, will be taking a back seat moving forward, and junior Henry Colombi will be the new starter.
Prior to the change, Bowman and the Tech offense were stagnant. The sophomore went four-straight quarters without producing points at the helm of the Red Raiders’ offense, and as a result, head coach Matt Wells and the rest of the Tech coaching staff decided to make a change.
“We had just played good, or okay at quarterback," Wells said. "I felt that the change to Henry gives us a better opportunity to, at this time, play better on offense.”
Through his limited playing time, Colombi has led the Red Raider offense to three touchdown drives. Each time he took the field, the Red Raider offense had yet to score until his arrival.
Tech is hoping Colombi is the answer to the offensive struggles, and he maintains consistency in his first start against West Virginia.
“The key now for Henry, as he becomes the starter, is consistency,” said Wells. “Drive after drive, the ability to sustain success.”
One of the outstanding hallmarks of success for Tech has been the offensive line’s pass protection. In fact, the Red Raiders rank top-10 in the nation in fewest sacks allowed, according to NCAA statistics.
In contrast, the run blocking of the offensive line leaves room for improvement. Against Iowa State, Tech only had 58 rushing yards while averaging 2.6 yards per carry, according to ESPN. The group has shown promise though, as overall, they rank seventh in the Big 12 in rushing offense with the help of junior SaRodorick Thompson, who ranks fifth in the league in rushing, according to Big 12 stats.
“There’s things that suggest with the offensive line that suggest at times they’ve played pretty well," Wells said.
On the pass, the protection of the Tech line sets up Tech’s arsenal of wide receivers, which currently are lacking a bit of depth due to injury.
Last week, junior receiver Dalton Rigdon was out due to concussion protocol, senior receiver McLane Mannix was out due to a back injury and Tech’s leading receiver prior to injury this season, KeSean Carter, was also unavailable due to an elbow injury.
The status of Carter and Mannix, Wells said, would be released in coming days. Rigdon, however, is available for Tech against West Virginia.
All of the moving factors for Tech including the quarterback change, the injured receivers and a wavering offensive line are contributing to the inconsistencies in the offense, but the Red Raiders will look to iron out their issues and find a way to win their first conference match against West Virginia.
On the opposite side of the ball, Tech is also struggling with consistency.
They have shown their ability, though. For example, against the No. 1 offense in the Big 12, Texas, according to Big 12 sports, the Red Raiders at one point in the game held them to 38 total yards and just three points through five series of play.
Considering the Longhorns lead the conference in scoring offense, passing yards and are second in total offense, the stops by the Red Raiders reflected their potential.
Tech defensive coordinator Keith Patterson referenced the defensive spurts against the Longhorns in his news conference on Monday. He used it to point out the much-needed consistency his defense has to have moving forward.
“We’ve been talking with our staff as well as our players; this is an important week for us to step up and take a big step defensively by playing consistently.” Patterson said.
Against Iowa State, Tech’s defense spent 40 minutes of game time on the field through a combined 86 total passing and rushing plays, according to ESPN. Including special teams, the Red Raiders had 90 total tackles against the Cyclones.
In sum, their defense was on the field a lot, and gave up 31 points at the end of regulation. On the positive side for Tech, as the game went on, their defense solidified. Out of four total touchdowns by the Cyclones, three of them were in the first half.
Tech buckled down during the ladder portion of the game, and their play in the second half was in direct contrast to their first half play. Once again, showcasing their potential, but also their inconsistencies.
Wells addressed one of the glaring errors in his defense, lining up. He said he wants the issues to be resolved moving forward.
“A few (errors) is too many for us … We need to get in a great stance and then read our keys, and then we need to run to the football.” said Wells.
The organization and readiness of the defense starts inherently, and chemistry has been a topic of discussion within the Red Raiders’ locker room.
One of the vocal leaders for Tech, senior defensive back Eric Monroe, has seen growth from the team in regard to unity.
“Coming together and playing for one another, having each other’s backs.” said Monroe regarding the team’s improvements. He also said the team has improved on doing their job and pulling their weight.
Monroe and the rested Red Raider defense will look to slow down the Mountaineers at home on Saturday in hopes of earning their first conference win of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.