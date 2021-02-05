On Saturday, the No. 13 Red Raiders will head to Bramlage Coliseum in hopes of knocking off Kansas State. Tech has won three straight regular games against the Wildcats since the 2019-20 season, including an 82-71 win in Lubbock on Jan. 5.
The Red Raiders are coming off a momentous win over No. 9 Oklahoma, who had defeated three-straight top-10 ranked teams.
Leading all scorers in the game was sophomore guard Terrence Shannon Jr., who scored 15 points coming off the bench. All 15 of Shannon’s points were scored in the second half of the game.
Junior guard Mac McClung struggled from the field, missing all seven of his field goal attempts, but stepped up on the free-throw line. McClung was 6-of-6 from the free-throw line, with four of those makes coming in the final seven minutes of the game.
The Red Raiders gave the Sooners a rebounding, with three players grabbing eight rebounds in the game: sophomore guard Kevin McCullar, senior forward Marcus Santos-Silva and freshman forward Tyreek Smith.
According to the Big 12’s website, Tech currently has the conference’s fourth-best rebounding margin, as they average 4.0 more rebounds per game than their opponents.
The Wildcats are in desperate search of a win, as they have lost nine straight games this season. Kansas State is 1-9 in Big 12 play, placing them ahead of only winless Iowa State in the conference standings.
Kansas State is led by their high-scoring duo of guards: freshman Nijel Pack and senior Mike McGuirl.
Pack utilizes the three-point line to generate his offense, shooting 39.5 percent on 5.7 three-point attempts per game, according to KSU Athletics. Pack also leads the team in scoring average with 11.7 points scored per game.
McGuirl is less efficient, shooting just 36.3 percent from the field this season, but is still averaging 11.4 points per game, according to KSU Athletics.
The Wildcats also have a dangerous 7-foot freshman positioned under the basket: forward Davion Bradford. In his first game against Tech earlier this season, Bradford scored 10 points, secured five rebounds and blocked two shots, according to KSU Athletics.
Containing that trio of scorers will be critical for Tech to slow down an otherwise dull Kansas State offense that ranks 334th among Division I programs in scoring per game, according to Sports Reference.
The game will tip-off at 3 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN+. There will also be a radio broadcast on Double T 97.3 (KTTU-FM).
