It was announced on Monday that Texas Tech will be implementing new, enhanced safety protocols to protect both guests and student-athletes alike for the upcoming Dec. 5 football game against Kansas and all basketball events held at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The precautions include significantly reduced capacity for both men’s and women’s basketball games, as well as discontinuing all tailgating prior to the final football game of the season against Kansas, according to Tech Athletics. Both basketball teams will begin play on Wednesday.
Regular and premium parking lots at Jones AT&T Stadium will open three and two hours prior to kickoff just like they have all season, but the parking lots will be monitored to ensure no tents or pregame events are set up, per release.
At United Supermarkets Arena, the seating for basketball games had already been limited before these changes were put into effect. Fans will be required to use mobile ticketing all year to see the men’s and women’s team play live this season.
Furthermore, basketball fans will be required to wear masks or face coverings when entering the stadium and while watching the games at all times with no exceptions, according to Tech Athletics. Fans who refuse to cover their face throughout the game could risk losing ticket privileges for the remainder of the season.
Patrons will also be asked to social distance at all times. Fans will be allowed to sit with their immediate party but will have to distance while entering and waiting in concession and restroom lines. Fans will be asked to immediately bring all concessions to their seats to avoid congestion in the concourse area.
Elevator access will be extremely limited at the arena, and event level access will be off limits to all fans with no exceptions.
Hand sanitation stations have been placed throughout the arena, and enhanced cleaning and sanitation will be carried out by the staff, but patrons will still be asked to perform self-screening prior to events. Self screening in the form of temperature checks and overall wellness checks.
Club Red will be closed to start the year, but Texas Tech will evaluate access to this area continuously as the season goes on.
