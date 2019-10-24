Texas Tech’s volleyball team will play conference rival Oklahoma at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the United Supermarket Arena. Tech trails the Sooners in the Big 12 standings by one game and a win on Saturday would tie them for third in the conference behind Baylor and Texas.
The Red Raiders have a 2-26 record against the Sooners in the last 14 seasons they have faced off, according to Tech Athletics. Tech has already beat Kansas this season, who they have not beaten since 2010.
Senior Emily Hill talked about the team’s historic struggles against Oklahoma.
“I don’t know what causes the problem, in the past, it’s been (Oklahoma’s) outside hitter that’s gotten us, she’s not here anymore," Hill said. "They’re still a good team, but I think this year we have the tools to be able to finally beat them."
Oklahoma is riding a two-game win streak after beating Kansas State in five sets and taking a 3-1 victory over Iowa State, with both games taking place in Norman, according to Oklahoma Athletics. The Sooners are 8-0 at home but post just a 2-4 record on the road.
Tech’s 6-1 record at home will be tested, however, as Oklahoma is 13-5 on the year and has one of the nation’s top setters, Kylee McLaughlin. McLaughlin is averaging almost 10 assists per set this season.
Coach Tony Graystone said Oklahoma’s team is balanced and has good system play.
“(Oklahoma) is having a great year. They play a good schedule, they’re in the RPI top-25 right now," Graystone said. "Good ball control, great setting, they’re a good balanced team. They do things a lot like I like to do things, in terms of how their systems are run. So, I think that makes the matchup pretty interesting, it’s just who can do it better. But that’s a quality program, well coached."
Tech is coming off a road loss to number one Baylor, where they lost 3-0, but remained competitive throughout the match, according to Tech Athletics. Graystone said he was proud of the way his team battled in that matchup knowing how tough an opponent Baylor is.
"Our defense was great and (Baylor has) some really good pins and we did a good job of slowing them down. They found some matchups that were not at the top of our game plan that were working for them,” Graystone said. “But, I was happy with how we performed for sure, we needed to have a little more offense to keep up with them, but you go on the road and play the number one team in the country and you’re five points away so, let's figure out how to get those five points.”
Tech lost 19-25, 21-25, and 19-25 and was neck-and-neck with Baylor before the Bears made the gap wider late in the sets.
Junior Emerson Solano said she feels confident heading into the match against the Sooners despite knowing it will be a tough match.
“I know that (Oklahoma) has a really good setter, they’re pretty well rounded and I feel like they're a really good ball control team," Solano said. "So, they’re gonna be a lot to handle but I know we can handle them. And like Emily (Hill) said, their go-to outside (hitter) isn’t there anymore so that is one less thing for us to worry about."
