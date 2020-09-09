On Wednesday, Texas Tech women’s tennis confirmed and released its fall schedule. The schedule includes six tournaments, three of which will take place in Lubbock.
The first weekend’s competition will take place Sept. 18-20 and be based out of McLeod Tennis Center for the Lubbock Fall Tournament. The team will then stay in Lubbock to start the month of October for a UTR event Oct. 2-4.
Next, the team will travel to Norman, Oklahoma, as the Sooners will host their UTR event Oct. 9-11. The Lady Raiders will revisit Oklahoma the following weekend as the Sooners will welcome numerous universities as part of the Oklahoma Big 12 Challenge Oct. 16-18.
The weekend of Oct. 23-25, the Lady Raiders will return to Lubbock for another UTR event. And finally, the team will finalize their fall schedule in Stillwater, Oklahoma, at the Oklahoma Big 12 Challenge Nov. 6-8.
Some of the events on the fall schedule for the Lady Raiders are part of the ITA Tour Fall Circuit by UTR, according to Tech Athletics. To err on the side of caution in the wake of COVID-19, these tournaments are singles play only. Also, the events are limited to flights of 16 or 32 players which are selected based on their UTR to make sure of top-tier competitions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.