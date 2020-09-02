On Wednesday, Texas Tech Athletics announced the completion of 1,902 COVID-19 tests across all programs between student-athletes, coaches and staff.
The tests yielded 85 total positive cases in regard to only student-athletes at Tech, according to the release. Of the positive cases, 19 are still active and 12 reside within the Tech football program.
There are 51 recoveries among football student-athletes and three within the football staff, per the release. For all other sports, 73 student-athletes have been tested over the past seven days with seven positive results among student-athletes and none within the staff.
