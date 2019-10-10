As the person or people responsible for the death of former Texas Tech basketball player Andre Emmett have not yet been found, money has been raised to encourage the submission of information related to the death.
Former Chancellor of the Tech System Kent Hance has raised $50,000 along with other Tech graduates for Crime Stoppers of Dallas to use as a reward for information helping to lead to an arrest for Emmett’s death, Hance tweeted. Hance also tweeted that Emmett’s mother added $1,000 to the reward fund.
Emmett was shot and killed on Sept. 23 as a surveillance video released by Dallas police showed two men approach the former Tech basketball player while he was sitting in his car. After Emmett stepped out of his car with his hands on his head, he tried to run away but was shot and killed.
While at Tech, Emmett broke the program’s scoring title and remains the all-time scoring leader for the university as he recorded 2,256 points during his time as a Red Raider, according to Tech Athletics. He also broke the Big 12 Conference’s all-time scoring record and led the league in scoring twice in his four seasons at Tech.
Hance tweeted that he does not think anyone should get away with murder, especially when it results in the death of a Red Raider.
Crime Stoppers will take any information involving Emmett’s death at (214) 454-6199. A tip could result in a $50,000 reward.
