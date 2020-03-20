The Texas Tech men’s basketball team is scheduled to play top-tier team Gonzaga at a neutral site, Phoenix, Arizona, on Dec. 19, 2020.
This will not be three first time the Red Raiders and Bulldogs have faced off as the two teams have played three games against each other since 2005. The Red Raiders have won all three games by an average of six points.
Tech won its first matchup against Gonzaga on March 19, 2005, defeating the Bulldogs 71-69 in Tucson, Arizona. The Red Raiders then saw the Bulldogs again on Nov. 23, 2007, picking up a 73-63 win in Anchorage, Alaska. In the most recent outing, Tech defeated Gonzaga 75-69 in the Elite Eight round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, putting the Red Raiders in the Final Four for the first time in program history.
As the two are set to play next season, Tech posted an 18-13 overall record this season as Gonzaga proved to be a top team in the nation with a 31-2 overall record. Both teams were predicted to make the 2020 NCAA Tournament, but due to COVID-19 concerns, the tournament was canceled.
The Red Raiders will look to keep their three-game winning streak over the Bulldogs alive next season as the time has not yet been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.