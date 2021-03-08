The No. 10 Texas Tech baseball team will face off against Gonzaga for a midweek series starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The second matchup between the two squads will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.
These two games start a 12-game streak of home games for the Red Raiders as they look to regain their preseason reputation as one of the top teams in the nation.
The Red Raiders began the season with a top four ranking in each of the six major preseason polls, but after losing the first three games of the season and going winless in the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown, they saw their rankings fall outside the top ten. Since then however, the Red Raiders have gone undefeated and currently have an 8-3 record.
Gonzaga, on the other hand, started their season 2-0 after beating the University of New Mexico in their season opener and following up with an impressive 17-5 win over Kansas State, but have lost more games than won since then, and now sit at 6-5.
Gonzaga has yet to play a midweek series this season, so it is hard to expect who will start at pitcher for their series against the Red Raiders but be on the lookout for redshirt freshman Brad Mullen and sophomore Trystan Vrieling to begin their midweek rotation.
Texas Tech’s head baseball coach Tim Tadlock announced that the two pitchers set to start on the mound for the Red Raiders in the midweek series against Gonzaga are the same two that pitched in last week’s midweek series against Texas Southern, with sophomore RHP Micah Dallas starting on Tuesday and freshman RHP Chase Hampton starting on Wednesday.
Dallas led the Red Raiders to a 14-2 win when he made his start last week against Texas Southern, allowing zero runs on only two hits. Dallas struck out eight batters in that matchup, one shy of the record for most strikeouts in a game this season for the Red Raiders (Patrick Monteverde and Mason Montgomery have both had nine strikeout games).
Hampton earned his first win of the season in his start last week, striking out four batters and not allowing a single hit or run in his three innings pitched.
Though Hampton allowed four walks, he retired every inning he pitched after only three at-bats. The Red Raiders would go on to win that game by an impressive score of 15-0, finishing the game early by way of a run-rule in the seventh inning.
Though he won't be starting in the series against Gonzaga, it was announced that redshirt senior LHP Patrick Monteverde won Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday, and not without reason, as the transfer from Virginia Wesleyan University has yet to allow a run this season and has thrown nine strikeouts on two occasions (2/27 & 3/6).
Another Red Raider who won a Big 12 Weekly Award is freshman infielder Jace Jung, who was named the Big 12 Player of the Week. Jung had three home runs in the series against Texas Southern and has gone hitless in a game only once this season (2/21 vs Ole Miss)
Over the weekend, the Red Raiders allowed a total of seven runs off impressive games from their pitching staff, and after the last game of the series head baseball coach Tim Tadlock praised the work they've done so far this season.
“There’s guys that are pitching ahead in the count, there’s guys that are throwing their second pitches for strikes, and it's not necessarily the guys that throw in the mid-90s or really hard,” Tadlock said. “It’s about executing pitches.”
Later in the postgame news conference Tadlock detailed areas he’d like to see his team improve.
“We try to make hitting about moving on the right pitch instead of the results, having a plan on the plate,” Tadlock said. “The more we can use the physical aspect of the game instead of the mental to get where our feet are the better we’ll be.”
The midweek series begins at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and both games between the two squads will be televised on ESPN+ (Big 12 Now) and radio broadcasted on Texas Tech Sports Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.