On Tuesday, redshirt senior Kyle Hogan finished first place at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational in Carrollton, Texas, after posting a final round score of 73 (+1), per golfstat.com. This is Hogan’s first collegiate victory coming off of not qualifying for the team’s first two events.
Throughout the duration of the tournament, Hogan was atop the leaderboard along with Garrett Martin, who finished in seventh place.
In his final round, Hogan had two birdies and the rest pars on the front nine; throughout the back nine, he posted one double-bogey, two bogeys, one birdie and the rest pars.
Although Hogan walked away with the title, it was not an easy feat, as he was tied for first with Kansas’ Luke Kluver, for the majority of the final round. Hogan finished round three before Kluver, and Kluver would stick with Hogan at the top spot until the final two holes.
Kluver would post a triple-bogey on 17 and a double-bogey on 18, which would secure the individual victory for Hogan.
Aside from the individuals, Tech finished the tournament in eighth place with a total score of 903 (+39), per golfstat.com. The team title would go to Oklahoma State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.