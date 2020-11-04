Texas Tech golfer Kyle Hogan will make his professional debut this week on the Memorial Park Golf Course at the Houston Open.
He earned an invite to the pro event by winning the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational by one stroke, posting a final score of 73 (+1), according to golfstat.com. The three-day tournament lasted from Oct. 18-20.
Despite the win, Hogan inherently believed he started off the event a bit shaky.
“After the first round. I didn’t feel like I played that great,” Hogan said. “I saw that I was still in the top 10, so I was like ‘OK’.”
Hogan failed to qualify for Tech’s first two events, but given the chance, the redshirt senior took advantage of the opportunity.
“In the second round, I played really well and jumped into second place,” Hogan said. “I thought to myself, ‘OK, I got a pretty good chance if I can keep playing well.’”
But, Hogan was surrounded with opposing talent from a host of competitive golf schools such as Pepperdine, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Texas and more. As the rounds went on, Hogan said he saw the competition creep closer and closer.
The final round of the invitational was particularly close. Down the stretch, Kansas’ Luke Kluver and Oklahoma State’s Austin Eckroat were neck and neck with Hogan, who began to focus on the game more than the leaderboards.
Despite being in the top five, Hogan said he did not really know where he stood on the leaderboard through the majority of the round. Mentally, he assumed his would be toward the top due to his performance on the front nine, but until he looked at the leaderboard on the last hole, he had no clue.
In Hogan’s favor, one of his closest competitors, Kluver, would triple-bogey 17 and double-bogey 18; Eckroat would bogey 18, giving way for a Hogan win by one stroke.
Prior to the Maridoe Invitational, Hogan’s most recent top finish in collegiate play had been a pair of third-place finishes least season at the Iverness Intercollegiate and Tavistock Collegiate events.
Now, Hogan is back at the top of the leaderboard and put up 10 birdies and 36 pars in the tournament on his path to victory in Carrollton.
While Hogan won the event outright, the Texas Tech team as a whole would come in only eighth-place, with the Oklahoma State squad winning the team championship.
Every athlete has a professional that they either want to play like or they have watched a lot growing up. For Hogan, it was renowned southpaw Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson.
“A lot of people have said I play like Bubba Watson … it’s gone away though, I don’t shape it quite as much anymore, but I still like to play a little bit like him,” Hogan said.
In 2012 and 2014, Watson won the Masters Tournament, representing his only two major championships.
After Hogan’s recent success, he will return home in his next event, he said.
Even though his family has since relocated to Lubbock, Hogan is originally from Cypress, which lies just inside the extraterritorial jurisdiction of Houston he said. He will return to his family and friends to play once again.
“It is huge, just icing on the cake that it’s kinda my hometown event,” Hogan said. “A lot of my friends from high school are going to come out and watch, it’s really exciting.”
The Houston Open will begin play Nov. 5, where Hogan will look to build on his momentum and home-field advantage. But just like any other event, Hogan said he must remained focused on the goal.
“Our coaches try to tell us do well on the controllable, try to be confident,” Hogan said. “We can’t do anything to control the score, so just control body language and attitude. I’ll just try to be confident and believe in myself and have fun.”
