Texas Tech senior golfer Kyle Hogan has been voted the Ben Hogan collegiate golfer for the month of October, per the Ben Hogan Award Trophy Foundation.
Hogan recently picked up his first career collegiate tournament victory at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational in Carrollton, Texas, where he posted a three-round score of 215.
In a field of 72 participants, the redshirt senior was the only athlete to finish under par with the average round score throughout the field being just over 76.
His victory at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational earned him an exemption into the Vivint Houston Open (PGA Tour event) where he would fail to make the cut, but would post an 81 on day one and a 69 on day two.
Currently, Hogan is listed as the No. 101 golfer in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and No. 84 in the Scratch Players World Amateur Rankings.
For the award, 15 total ballots were cast in determining a recipient for the monthly honor with 12 of them coming from members of the Ben Hogan Foundation and the other three being promoted on social media where fans would ultimately vote for the player they thought deserved the award.
