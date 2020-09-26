On Monday and Tuesday, the Texas Tech men’s golf team will open up their season in Fort Worth at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational.
This event will consist of every Big 12 school competing in a 54-hole stroke-play style tournament.
This competition will prepare all teams for the match play tournament which will occur the following week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.