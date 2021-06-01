The Red Raider men’s golf team was eliminated from the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship tournament after the team finished in 11th place on Monday in Scottsdale, Arizona. Only the top eight finishers at the event moved on to the quarterfinals round.
This was Tech’s 13th tournament appearance, according to Tech Athletics. They made it this season after a their time on the course at the Regional Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Tech was leading the tournament at the conclusion of the first day.
After day one, all five Red Raider participants were ranked in the top-50 individually. They were the only team in the tournament to reach that mark that early.
Swedish sophomore Ludvig Aberg led the Red Raiders after day one, finishing two-under par. To that point in the tournament, Aberg was in fifth place individually.
His teammates, freshman Baard Skogen and senior Andy Lopez, were just behind Aberg after day one with scores of one-under par.
Senior Kyle Hogan, who individually won the first career collegiate tournament victory of his career this season at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational in Carrollton, shot even par on day one.
Hogan later would be subbed out for freshman J.P. Roller on the final day of the tournament. In his one day of action, Roller shot 14-over par. He had been serving as an alternate for the first few rounds of the tournament.
In the end, Aberg finished his time in Scottsdale having shot one-under par, which earned him an eighth-place individual finish. He was the only Red Raider to finish under par.
Behind Aberg, sophomore Garrett Martin finished the tournament with a final score of six-over par, and Lopez finished 13-over par.
Each golfer played 72 holes in Scottsdale.
The Red Raiders tied with the Arkansas Razorbacks for an 11th overall finish after the team as a whole shot 5-over par on the final day. Their overall score was 33-over par across their four rounds of competition.
Aberg’s best day of the tournament was his final day. On Monday, he shot four-under par to finish the day at his, aforementioned, one-under score for the entire tournament.
His final scorecard was 68-76-69-66 – 279.
Following his playoff performance, Aberg was named a PING First Team All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America for his outstanding and consistent play over the course of the year.
Over the course of the 2020-2021 season, Aberg notched nine different top-10 finishes in just 11 total events. He is now the fourth Red Raider ever to be named to the First Team, and his selection is the sixth ever.
Former Red Raider Oscar Floren was named to the team three consecutive seasons from 2004-2006. That is why Aberg’s selection is sixth all-time.
This award will add to Aberg’s already established resume of being a Ben Hogan Award semifinalist and having an individual win at the 2021 Jones Cup Invitational.
Besides Aberg, Oklahoma State’s Eugenio Chacarra and Texas’ Pierceson Coody were the other two Big 12 players named as first-teamers.
Furthermore, Hogan was the recipient of the NCAA Elite 90 Award in the Championships this past week. He was given this award for having the highest grade-point average out of anyone on the playoff field with a 4.0 GPA. In winning it this year, he became the sixth Red Raider recipient since the award’s conception in 2009.
Since the Red Raiders finished tied for 11th overall, they were eliminated from the rest of the tournament, as only the top-eight finishers would move on to the next round.
Of the eight teams that advanced to the quarterfinals, two of them are from the Big 12. The Oklahoma State Cowboys have entered the next round as a No. 2 seed and the Oklahoma Sooners will enter as a No. 4 seed.
Besides those two schools, the Vanderbilt Commodores, Pepperdine Waves, Florida State Seminoles, North Carolina Tar Heels, Arizona State Sun Devils and Illinois Fighting Illini all round out the top eight.
Tech will head into the summer having finished in the top half of its tournaments and finished fifth in the Big 12 Tournament.
Most of the current roster is expected to return next season.
