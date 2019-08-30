The Texas Tech men’s golf team began its 2019-2020 season at in The Carmel Cup in Pebble Beach, California at 9 a.m. on Friday ranked third after the first day of the Cup.
The 54-hole tournament include six Red Raiders including, freshman Ludvig Aberg, sophomore Markus Braadlie, redshirt junior Kyle Hogan, junior Andy Lopez, senior Sandy Scott and sophomore Jansen Smith, according to Tech Athletics. Tech competed with No. 4 Oklahoma State, No. 7 Oklahoma, Texas Christian (TCU), Georgia, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and Mississippi State as the athletes played their first 18 holes on Friday.
Opening the Cup, Tech went head-to-head with TCU, Oklahoma State and Mississippi State, according to Tech Athletics. Smith was the first Red Raider on the course and was followed by Braadlie, Aberg, Lopez, Hogan and Scott.
Scott finished his first day of play two-under-par with five birdies on the front nine and one-over on the back nine with eight pars, according to Tech Athletics. The Nairn, Scotland, native led his team with a score of 70. Scott’s teammate Lopez had a score of 71 while Hogan and Aberg are tied in 17th with a score of 72.
Smith shot one-over and ranked 21st in the tournament, according to Tech Athletics. Braadlie sat at a score of 79 for the tournament while Lopez went one-under after he shot three birdies. Aberg participated in his first collegiate tournament and shot a tournament-best 16 pars with one birdy and posted a score of 72 after the first day.
As a team, the Red Raiders shot two-under and trailed behind Oklahoma and Arkansas, according to Tech Athletics. OU is led the tournament after shooting an 11-under while Arkansas is shot a seven-under and was five strokes ahead of Tech after the first day of the tournament.
Oklahoma’s senior Garett Reband led the tournament after he shot seven-under, according to Tech Athletics. Two strokes behind Reband was Georgia’s sophomore Trent Phillips as Arkansas’ pair of senior Mason Overstreet and sophomore Julian Percio tied for third.
Before they teed off, Aberg and Scott were named to the Golf Channel's Preseason Haskins Award Watch List, according to Tech Athletics. Scott was on the list all last season while Aberg was placed on the watch list after a strong performance in the U.S. Amateur Championship.
The tournament will pick back up on Saturday and end on Sunday, according to Tech Athletics.
