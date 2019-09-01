The Texas Tech men’s golf team finished its second day of The Carmel Cup on Saturday, moving up in the standings as the Red Raiders ranked second place with help from junior Andy Lopez’s 7-under.
Tech started day two of the Cup, nine strokes behind Oklahoma but the Red Raiders finished the second day two strokes behind the Sooners, according to Tech Athletics.
Lopez ranked second in individual play after shooting a 65, the lowest score in his career, according to Tech Athletics. The Stephen F. Austin transfer shot a bogey-free round and an eagle on par 5. Lopez is coming off a U.S. Amateur Championship this summer along with a win at the Bayou Oaks at City Park in New Orleans.
Senior Sandy Scott finished the second day of the Cup in fifth place after shooting seven birdies, including birdieing the last three holes of the day, according to Tech Athletics. Redshirt junior Kyle Hogan sat at 13th place with a 72-69 - 141 and freshman Ludvig Aberg heads into the final day of the cup in 22nd place with a 72-73 - 145.
Oklahoma’s senior Garett Reband still leads the tournament after shooting a 65 yesterday and a 70 today, according to Tech Athletics. Lopez is one stroke behind Reband while tied with Oklahoma’s freshman Turner Hosch and Arkansas sophomore Julian Percio.
Aberg and Scott were named to the Golf Channel's Preseason Haskins Award Watch List, according to Tech Athletics. Scott was on the list all last season and will play in the Walker Cup on Saturday and Sunday at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, United Kingdom. Aberg was placed on the after a strong performance in theU.S. Amateur Championship and is No. 40 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.
The final day of The Carmel Cup will be at 9 a.m. on Sunday.
