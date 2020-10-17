The Texas Tech men’s golf team is set to compete in Carrollton, Texas, at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational this upcoming Sunday through Tuesday. The event will be hosted by North Texas.
This tournament is the third of four competitions to round out the Red Raiders’ fall schedule. Previously, the team competed at the Colonial Collegiate and the Big 12 Match Play Tournament.
As a team, the players that will represent Tech at the upcoming tournament are senior Sandy Scott, sophomore Ludvig Aberg, sophomore Garrett Martin, senior Andy Lopez and freshman Baard Skogen, according to Tech Athletics. On the other hand, junior Markus Braadlie, senior Kyle Hogan junior and Carl Didrik Meen Forsaas will be competing as individuals throughout the tournament.
The Red Raiders will be going against 12 teams including Big 12 counterparts Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Baylor, Iowa State and Kansas.
Pepperdine, Coastal Caroline, East Tennessee State and North Texas will also be in attendance.
The Maridoe Gold Club is a par-72, 7,287-yard course, according to a release from Tech Athletics.
The first tee-time of the day on Sunday will be Martin, who will begin the tournament for the Red Raiders at 10 a.m.
Tech will look to secure their first tournament victory after a previous top-three finish at Colonial.
