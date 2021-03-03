The Red Raiders finished their stint in San Antonio at the Cabo Collegiate Wednesday afternoon.
Tech had top-10 finished both in the individual and team portions.
Sophomore Ludvig Aberg led the Tech individuals with a fifth place overall finish, according to Tech Athletics. Aberg shot seven-under including eight birdies in the final round.
On the event as a whole, Aberg finished at two-under through 54 holes, according to Tech Athletics. Senior Kyle Hogan finished 13th at one-over.
As a team, Tech rounded out the event in fourth place, according to Tech Athletics. They shot 17-under in the final round.
The Red Raiders finished the tournament at eight-over.
The winners of the event were the Oklahoma Sooners, who shot four-under.
Individually, Sam Bennett from Texas A&M won at five-under par.
Tech men's golf will now look toward their next tournament, the Texas Invitational, to be played March 16-17 in Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.