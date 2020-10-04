The Texas Tech men’s golf team concluded its three-day stint at the Big 12 Match Play Tournament at Houston Oaks on Sunday. They finished with a 1-2-1 record after defeating Iowa State, tying against Oklahoma State and had a pair of losses against Texas and Kansas.
The Red Raiders entered the tournament with a six-man roster of freshman James Roller, senior Andy Lopez, senior Sandy Scott, freshman Baard Skogen, sophomore Garrett Martin and sophomore Ludvig Aberg.
Martin led all Tech players with a 3-1 record on the weekend. Scott and Aberg both trailed with 2-2 records over the event. Skogen finished 2-1-1 and Lopez earned his first win of the weekend in the final match against Iowa State.
The Red Raiders’ lone, 5-1-0 victory over Iowa State was their final match of the tournament. Scott, Martin, Aberg, Lopez and Skogen all earned individual victories against the Cyclones.
The event was host to Oklahoma State, Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, TCU, Iowa State and Tech.
Baylor left the three-day event as champions.
The Red Raiders’ season will continue in Carrollton, Texas, after a 12-day layoff when they compete in the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational.
