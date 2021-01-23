To begin the game, Tech went with a starting lineup of senior guard Maka Jackson, junior guard Naje Murray, senior forward Lexi Gordon, senior forward Vivian Gray and freshman center Khadija Faye.
The Lady Raiders held TCU in check the majority of the game, but a 27-point fourth quarter burst from TCU fueled a comeback, resulting in a 61-53 loss for Tech.
"We had every opportunity to get the W here ... We've just got to pick ourselves back up." said Lady Raider head coach Krista Gerlich.
Both teams got out to a slow start, a trend that would continue throughout the game. Jackson and Murray began scoring for Tech, propelling a 4-0 lead for Tech right off the bat.
The tandem of Murray and Jackson have been consistent contributors for Tech all season, starting in their third-consecutive game together and providing much needed sparks for Tech on the game.
TCU then decided to throw an offensive punch and fired back with a few field goals of their own to jump back into contention.
This would be the story of the game, each team would take turns going on runs and scoring droughts, never really pulling away from one another for more than a few minutes.
The first scoring drought of the game came in the heart of the first quarter, where neither team scored for over three minutes. Gordon broke the seal on the basket for Tech, which was followed by a three-point field goal from TCU guard Aja Holmes.
Neither team scored for the rest of the first quarter.
In line with the opening frame, Murray began scoring for Tech in the second with a momentous three to get her team going. Freshman Daija Powell followed with a layup to give Tech a 15-9 lead.
"Daija Powell came in and gave us an inside presence ... When she got her opportunity she really stepped up and did a good job." said Gerlich.
The largest lead for Tech in the game came in the second frame, mounting a 7-0 run in what looked like a runaway from the start spurred by four points from Gordon and three from Jackson.
However, TCU responded in the midst of a four-minute Tech drought. In fact, the Lady Raiders did not score for the remainder of the quarter after Jackson scored at the 4:28 mark leading into halftime.
The third frame was eerily similar, with Tech going on a run to take the advantage over TCU 39-34.
The Lady Raiders then went cold into the fourth, not scoring until the eight-minute mark on a jumper from Gray.
Both teams remained neck-and-neck in the fourth quarter down to the halfway point.
Trading baskets rapidly, Gray and Gordon took control for Tech; on the other end, TCU guard Lauren Heard took offensive responsibility for the Lady Horned-Frogs, scoring five-straight points to give them a 54-50 edge.
With less than a minute left in the game, Tech shot one for their last seven, as they looked for one last go to push by TCU.
However, they never gained traction, and as a result, lost to TCU in regulation.
Key Takeaways:
The Lady Raiders struggled to get a stop down the stretch, allowing 27 fourth quarter points from TCU, a game high. Offensively, they struggled as well, going scoreless for two minutes until under thirty seconds remained in the game.
"We got some really good lucks that just rimmed out on us multiple times." said Gerlich.
On the game, Tech could not take the lid off the basket from beyond the arc, either, a problem that has riddle the Lady Raiders over the past few games. Against TCU, Tech shot 4-23 from three.
Despite the loss, Jackson and Murray continued to step up. Murray with more comfortability in the point guard role while hitting big shots, and Jackson growing increasingly confident in her offensive ability, scoring 11 points.
Gray led the team with 16 points, and Gordon trailed with 13.
