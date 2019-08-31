The Texas Tech football team defeated Montana State, 45-10, to secure the Red Raiders' first win under head coach Matt Wells on Saturday at the Jones AT&T Stadium.
Tech started the game on defense, forcing a three-and-out after senior defensive lineman recorded a tackle for loss on third-and-one. The Red Raiders’ gained 85 total yards in 11 plays, resulting in a touchdown to give Tech a 7-0 lead with 9:26 left in the first quarter. The five-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman to junior McLane Mannix ended the Red Raiders’ first offensive drive under new head coach Matt Wells.
The Red Raiders’ defense stopped Montana State from getting a first down in its second drive of the game, forcing another punt. Bowman led Tech’s offense with multiple short passes to move the Red raiders down the field, ending with an 11-yard touchdown run up the middle by redshirt freshman Sarodorick Thompson, growing Tech’s lead 14-0 with 4:04 left in the first quarter.
After two-successful drives, Tech was forced to punt for its first time of the game with one minute left in the first quarter after two straight incompletions.
With the first quarter concluding, the Red Raiders lead Montana State, 14-0. Bowman led Tech’s offense with 139 passing yards, completing 14 of his 18 passes. Sophomore Dalton Rigdon was the hot receiver of the quarter as he recorded 58 receiving yards (11.6 yards per catch). Sophomore Ta’zhawn Henry recorded 16 yards, leading the running backs as the Red Raiders’ defense held Montana State to just 18 yards in the first quarter of play.
Tech forced a punt in the first minutes of the second quarter and the Red Raiders moved their way down the field. Bowman threw to sophomore Xavier White for a 35-yard gain but the receiver from Lubbock fumbled and Montana State recovered the loose ball in the endzone for a touchback.
As Montana State’s offense struggled to record a single first down against Tech’s defense, the Bobcats snapped the streak of punts with a seven-yard rush on third down. Following their first first-down of the game, the Bobcats found success in their passing game as Casey Bauman completed a 35-yard pass to Kevin Kassis. With the endzone in reach, Bauman followed with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Coy Steel to put the first points up on the board for Montana State, 14-7.
In Tech’s following drive, Bowman completed a six-yard pass to junior T.J. Vasher. Senior running back Armand Shyne then found a hole in Montana State’s defense on the second play of the drive, rushing for a 69-yard touchdown, giving Tech a two-touchdown lead, 21-7.
The Red Raiders added to their lead with under a minute left on the clock as Thompson recorded his second touchdown of the game. Thompson made his way through Montana State’s defensive line for a three-yard rushing touchdown, giving Tech a 28-7 lead.
With the conclusion of the first half, Tech led Montana State 28-7 as Bowman threw for 247 yards, completing 24 of his 31 passes. Shyne led the running backs with 84 total yards (16.8-yard average) after his 69-yard rush for a touchdown in the second quarter. Rigdon still led the receivers with 58 yards. Montana State found more success in the second quarter, finishing the half with 119 total yards.
The Red Raiders opened the second half, making their way down the field but two false starts put Tech in a third-and-10 situation. Bowman overthrew his pass to Vasher in the endzone, resulting in a fourth down. Despite the lost yards, Tech still added points on the boards as redshirt freshman Trey Wolff nailed a 30-yard field goal to grow the Red Raiders’ lead, 31-7.
Following the field goal, Tech’s defense prevented Montana State from adding points on the board as the Bobcats tried to convert on fourth down. Brooks recorded two tackles on the drive with his second tackle preventing Montana State from gaining any yardage on a fourth-and-one attempt.
As Tech and Montana State entered the fourth quarter, Brooks led the Red Raiders’ defense with 11 total tackles. Bowman led the offense with 321 passing yards as Shyne led the Red Raiders with 117 rushing yards. Rigdon led the receivers with 62 receiving yards.
Tech’s defense forced Montana State to attempt a 46-yard field goal, which the Bobcats missed. Following the missed field goal, Bowman completed a pass to White. White broke off a tackle and ran to the endzone for a 45-yard touchdown, giving Tech a 38-7 lead.
The Red Raiders added another touchdown to end a 15-play, 85-yard drive with a seven-yard rush from Bowman. With the quarterback’s rushing touchdown, Tech grew its lead 45-10 with five minutes left of play.
As the Red Raiders had a 35-point lead and the clock winded down, Tech secured its first win of the Wells era with a 45-10 win against Montana State.
Bowman led Tech’s offense with 436 passing yards, completing 40 of his 55 passes while throwing for two touchdowns (along with one rushing touchdown). White led Tech’s receivers with 107 receiving yards as Shyne led the run game with 125 rushing yards.
Brooks led the Red Raider defense with 11 tackles (four solo) while junior Evan Rambo recorded Tech’s only sack of the game.
The Red Raiders will stay in Lubbock for their next game as they take on the University of Texas at El Paso at 7 p.m. on Sept. 7.
