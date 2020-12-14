On Monday, Texas Tech announced the termination of offensive coordinator David Yost.
Head football coach Matt Wells announced Yost would be relieved of his duties effective immediately. Tech will now be on the search for a new offensive coordinator, according to Tech Athletics.
