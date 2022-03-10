The Texas Tech football team volunteered at the newly-opened United Supermarkets on Thursday, March 10. Members of the coaching staff and a select group of student-athletes greeted shoppers, handed out signed footballs and helped guests bring groceries to their cars.
The community outreach event took place at the United Supermarkets located on 114th Street and Slide Road. The store opened in July of 2021, becoming the twelfth location to pop up in Lubbock, according to United Family.
Texas Tech football at the newly opened United Supermarkets grocery store helping locals with their groceries. pic.twitter.com/9w5FQrBIOK— Jonathan Kath (@jkath_DT) March 10, 2022
The event was the program’s most recent instance of community outreach, after newly-hired head football coach Joey McGuire made multiple public appearances earlier this semester.
Head coach Joey McGuire brings tacos for students who are outside the United Supermarkets Arena. Students are camping out for the Feb. 1st Tech basketball game versus UT. pic.twitter.com/k1lMX2GjrP— The Daily Toreador (@DailyToreador) January 31, 2022
Super-senior cornerback Adrian Frye said he feels a responsibility to give back to the community he represents as a student athlete.
“It’s a really great feeling, '' said Frye, who appeared in 10 games during the 2021 season. “A lot of times you have people poured into you and invested in you, being an athlete is like that. Being able to return the favor is a very, very rewarding feeling to me.”
Frye said he has felt the love from locals since arriving on campus on June 5, 2017.
“These people eat, breathe and live Texas Tech from the time they’re born till the day they die,“ said Frye. “They’ll sit out in the blistering cold for you, in the scorching heat, it really doesn’t matter. They’re very tough people and they love you to death.”
Super-senior linebacker Dimitri Moore said he interacted with Tech fans while pumping gas before the event, and these interactions help build relationships between student athletes and their supporters.
“I feel like it creates a lot of relationships within the community. That’s kind of why we’re doing it,” said Moore, who transferred from Missouri State in January. “When you show genuine love to them, they’ll come and show genuine love to us during the season.”
According to Tech Athletics, Tech is Moore’s third stop in his collegiate career after playing for Vanderibilt as a freshman before transferring to Missouri State for his senior season. The Cedar Hill native said being in Lubbock has been an eye-opener for him.
“One of the biggest things is the support we get from the Lubbock community,” said Moore. “Since I’ve been here, I’ve noticed a lot of alumni stay here and work here, and they want us to succeed here.”
The Red Raiders in the middle of their spring practice season, with the annual Spring Game scheduled for April 23. Moore said he anticipates a great final season in Lubbock.
“I’m super excited. I might not even do much during spring break and just continue what I’ve been doing this whole offseason, “ said Moore. “My mind is on having a great spring and setting the tempo for this fall. I think we’re going to do big things this year.”
