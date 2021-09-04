The Texas Tech football team defeated Houston 38-21 in their season opener at the NRG Stadium in Houston on Friday, Sept. 4.
Q1-
The Red Raiders began the game by winning the toss but deferred, choosing to receive the ball in the second half
Tech's Trey Wolff began the game with a 65 yard touchdown and soon after Houston continued their possession with a 32 yard gain helping their offense obtain momentum. The Cougars quarterback rushed later for a one-yard gain into the end zone, starting the game with a 7-0 score in Houston's favor.
A surprise onside kick by the Cougars allowed them to recover the ball in the next play and maintain possession.
Houston did not take their foot off the gas petal and strengthened their lead to 14-0 after a 23-yard pass was completed.
Junior quarterback Tyler Shough finally reached the field and had a seven yard completed pass to junior wide reciever Erik Ezukanma. The Red Raider offense continued to communicate effectively and totaled 39 total yards.
By the end of the first quarter, Tech had 11 rushing yards and 28 passing yard compared to Houston’s 56 rushing and 71 passing yards, according to the UH Live stat broadcast.
Q2-
The Red Raiders began the second quarter on the wrong foot with the first turnover of the game at the three-yard line with a fumble from Xavier White (13:36). Houston recovered the ball but offensively did not accomplish anything during this drive.
At 11:47, Tahj Brooks rushed 41-yards for the first Red Raider touchdown of the game This put six points on the board for Tech and senior kicker Jonathan Garibay scored the extra point to half Houston’s lead 14-7.
Houston did not get the chance to try and extend the lead before junior defensive back Reggie Pearson had an interception for Tech, the first between the two teams for the game (11:30). Tech could not capitalize on their opportunity and instead the Cougars had a nine-yard completed pass later in the quarter to make the lead 21-7.
This completed pass put the Cougars a 21-7 and Shough had a tough time completing passes due to Houston’s defense taking him down for the second time.
The Red Raiders had 91 total yards and 36 rushing but both teams had a singular turnover by this point of the game.
Q3-
Tech started the third quarter receiving with Shough throwing an incomplete pass meant for senior wide receiver Kaylon Geiger.
During Houston’s drive, they too were unable to put any points on the board and instead the Red Raider defense sacked the Cougars for a loss of 11 yards.
Minutes later, Ezukanma put Tech in the red zone after he had a 32-yard gain. Shough rushed for an eight-yard gain for the second touchdown of the game, decreasing Tech's deficit to one touchdown with a score 21-14.
Senior linebacker Riko Jeffers intercepts Houston’s ball (7:20) and has a 13 yard return for a touchdown. The Red Raiders were able to shorten the lead to 21-20 in favor for the Cougars.
This one-point deficit did not last long with a n extra point from Tech good which tied the game 21-21.
Houston has another turnover, their third of the game. This worked in favor for the Red Raiders and gave Tech the chance to score a 34-yard field goal. This gave Tech the first lead of the game and made the score 24-21
Q4-
Both the Red Raider and Cougar offense went back and forth with passes in the first part of the final quarter but ultimately Tech was the first to strike.
Shough had a 50-yard completed pass to Ezukanma which allowed Tech to get a first down. After this, sophomore running back Tahj Brooks rushed on two separate occasions for three yards.
Shough clocked in a completed three-yard pass to Xavier White to further the Red Raider lead. After a good extra point Tech led 31-21.
The Red Raider momentum did not end there, senior defensive back Adrian Frye intercepted a Cougar pass which gave Brooks the chance to run 44 yards and score. A good kick attempt gave tech a 38-21 lead against Houston.
Houston was unable to break the lead and fell in their first game of the season to the Red Raiders.
Tech will move on with a 1-0 overall record and prepare to face Stephen F. Austin at 6 p.m. in the Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 11.
