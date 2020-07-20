As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, two athletic programs on Texas Tech’s football schedule have postponed or shortened their seasons, effectively cutting games off of the Red Raiders football calendar.
The first conference was the PAC-12, who announced a conference-only schedule earlier in July that cancelled Arizona’s September 19 matchup against Tech. The SWAC followed, as they made the decision to postpone all fall sports, leaving the September 12 game against Alabama State barren.
Although Tech now has a two-game hole in its schedule, Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt is actively trying to maintain a full schedule for the upcoming Red Raider football season.
“We expected this decision and have already been in discussions with several potential opponents,” Hocutt said, according to a release. “We remain in constant contact with our peers in the Big 12 Conference and will continue to evaluate our options to play a complete football schedule.”
The only non-conference game left on Tech’s schedule is against UTEP on September 5.
