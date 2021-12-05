The Texas Tech football team will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Dec. 28 for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl hosted in Memphis, TN. according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will be coached by Sonny Cumbie despite his recent naming as Louisiana Tech’s next head football coach after Tech’s Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt announced Cumbie would finish out the season on Tuesday evening.
Cumbie will face off against Mississippi State’s head coach Mike Leach, who led the Red Raiders to nine bowl games in ten years as Tech’s head coach from 2000-10.
His first win came after two years in Lubbock, when Tech beat the Clemson Tigers by a score of 55-15 in the 2002 Tangerine Bowl when quarterback Kliff Kingsbury threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns, according to Tech Athletics.
Kingsbury became the first former Tech football player to become head coach in 2013 just a few years after Leach was fired in 2010. After his first season as head coach, Kingsbury led the Red Raiders to a 27-23 victory over Arizona State in the National University Holiday Bowl.
Kingsbury led Tech to their two most recent bowl game appearances, but he lost both and was fired after the 2018 season with a 35-40 overall record. The first was a 56-27 loss to the LSU Tigers in the 2015 Texas Bowl, and Tech’s most recent bowl game appearance was a 38-34 loss to South Florida in the 2017 Birmingham Bowl.
Now, Kingsbury is the head coach of the National Football League’s Arizona Cardinals, who own the league’s best record this season (10-2). Meanwhile, his replacement was fired from Tech midway through this season.
Tech hired Matt Wells to fill the void left by Kingsbury in 2019, but he was fired midway through the 2021 season after Tech started the season 3-0 but subsequently lost three of their next five games.
Cumbie has impressed many in his time as interim-head coach after Wells’ firing, and will take over as head coach at Louisiana Tech after they finished this season with a 3-9 record. Tech meanwhile hired Joey McGuire to be their head coach moving forward.
After Mike Leach led the Red Raiders to a bowl game in 2002 with Kingsbury, he went on two win two more in a row. First with Graham Harrell at quarterback, and the second with Cumbie.
The latter of the two featured Cumbie throwing three touchdowns and 520 yards in 45-31 win over California in the 2004 Pacific Life Holiday Bowl, leading to Cumbie being named the game’s Offensive MVP.
Now Cumbie enters his second bowl game, except this time instead of playing for head coach Mike Leach, he will be coaching against him and the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.