Game day background info:
Texas Tech football will hit the road for the second game of their two-game road trip to face No. 24 Iowa State. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.
The game will be broadcasted on ABC and also will be available on streaming devices using the ESPN app. The radio broadcast will be available on XM channel 384, Sirius channel 119 or the TuneIn app, according to Tech Athletics.
The History Between the Red Raiders and the Cyclones:
Tech and Iowa State have a matchup that dates back over five decades in time. The Red Raiders lead the series with 11 wins, according to Tech Athletics. However, Iowa State’s seven wins include four in a row leading up to Saturday’s game.
The Cyclones were third in the Big 12 conference last year with a 7-6 overall record and a 5-4 conference record, the only teams that finished with overall records above them were Oklahoma (8-1) and Baylor (8-1).
The 2019 matchup between the Red Raiders and the Cyclones ended with a 34-24 Iowa State victory behind 378 passing yards (23/32) from quarterback Brock Purdy and 183 rushing yards from running back Breece Hall, according to ESPN.
On the Red Raiders’ side, former Red Raider Jett Duffey had 239 passing yards (40/52) and current running back SaRodorick Thompson had 10 carries for 57 yards, according to ESPN. On the outside, Erik Ezukanma had seven catches for 62 yards, and his current wideout counterpart, T.J. Vasher, had five receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown.
Prior to the 2020 season, members of the Big 12 media ranked Iowa State fourth in the conference in their Preseason Poll. Present day, they are in a three-way tie atop the conference with a 2-0 conference record and a 2-1 overall record.
The Red Raiders are an even, 4-4 in travel games in Ames, Iowa, according to Tech Athletics, and their last win came in 2014.
Present Day Iowa State:
Iowa State is currently ranked No. 24 in the AP Top 25 rankings after wins over TCU and Oklahoma. The Cyclones are headed by the tandem of quarterback Brock Purdy and Breece Hall. Hall most recently collected Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after 28 rushes for 139 yards and two touchdowns against the Sooners, according to ESPN. Hall is also the leading rusher and touchdown scorer in the Big 12. Purdy had 254 passing yards on the game.
Since the series began between Tech and Iowa State, this is only the second time the Cyclones have been ranked ahead of the matchup, according to Tech Athletics. The last time being in 2002.
Present day Texas Tech:
The Red Raiders are coming off of a pair of tough losses to No. 22 Texas and Kansas State. Against the Wildcats in their most recent game, sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman took a low hit and was injured. Junior quarterback Henry Colombi stepped in for Tech and had 244 passing yards with two touchdowns, according to ESPN. Coming out of halftime, Colombi led the Red Raiders to three-straight scoring drives to come back from down 14-0.
On the ground, sophomore running back Xavier White had a breakout game for Tech, notching 113 rushing yards and one touchdown. He averaged nine yards per carry on the game with 12 carries overall.
The Red Raiders’ receiving core of junior wide receiver KeSean Carter, sophomore wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and senior wide receiver T.J. Vasher tallied a combined 139 receiving yards. Freshman Myles Price also showcased his abilities with six receptions for 51 yards, according to ESPN. The Red Raiders had 12 receivers catch at least one pass on the game.
The defensive side of the ball was spearheaded by six solo tackles from former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, junior Krishon Merriweather.
Game Plan Summary:
The Red Raiders will look to contain the ground game of Iowa State, led by Big 12 leading rusher and scorer Breece Hall. Tech has been susceptible to run-heavy teams like Kansas State, allowing 113 rushing yards from Wildcat running back Deuce Vaughn last game.
The aerial game, however, is also strong for Iowa State; led by quarterback Brock Purdy, who threw for 378 yards against Tech last season.
On the offensive end, protecting the quarterback will be huge against the Cyclones’ defensive line. The duo of senior defensive lineman Jaquan Bailey and sophomore Will McDonald currently lead the Big 12 in sacks with three solo sacks apiece, according to Big 12 Statistics.
The Red Raiders have been solid protecting their quarterback from getting sacked this year, only allowing one sack through the firs three games, according to Tech Athletics. The Tech line is tied for second-fewest sacks allowed after 153 drop backs from the quarterback position.
The Red Raiders will look to break their two-game skid on the road against Iowa State on Saturday and win for the first time in Ames since 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.