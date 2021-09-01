Fans will fill NRG Stadium at 6 p.m. on Sept. 4th to see Texas Tech football face off in the Texas Kickoff against Houston.
The Red Raiders have faced the Cougars on 32 separate occasions, and have 13 wins, 18 losses and a singular tie, according to UH Sports.
“It’s football, no matter where it is performed at. Whether it is inside or outside, NFL stadium, high school stadium, we still got to play with the same mindset and the same techniques and come out with the same goal, going 1-0,” junior lineman Tony Bradford Jr. said.
Tech has stepped on the field four times to face Houston since the disbandment of the Southwest Conference in 1995, and has held a 3-1 record since then, according to Tech Athletics. This will be the teams’ fifth time playing one another.
Tech will see some familiar faces in the contest, such as Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen, who was the former co-offensive coordinator for Tech from 2005 to 2007.
“The thing that gives me confidence is the amount of games played by the guys we are playing with on both sides of the ball whether here at Texas Tech or at other schools,” Wells said. “Houston has done a nice job of upgrading their roster and they have gotten older too.”
Sonny Cumbie, the first-year offensive coordinator for the Red Raiders learned from Holgorsen when he was the starting quarterback for Tech in 2004. Keith Patterson also worked under Holgorsen while the pair of coaches worked at Big 12 opponent West Virginia in 2012, according to a Tech Athletics news release.
Head coach Matt Wells named junior Tyler Shough to be the starting quarterback for the Red Raiders.
“We know what we are capable of, and we are just excited to go out there and prove it, and really just prove it to ourselves,” Shough said. “They (Houston) are obviously a great team; they have a lot of guys coming back on both sides of the ball so they are really experienced.”
The Texas Classic will be aired on ESPN for viewers to watch while listeners can catch the home opener on the Texas Tech Sports Network.
