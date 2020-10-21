After nearly a month away from game day at Jones AT&T Stadium, the Red Raiders will return home at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday to face West Virginia.
The 2020 Mountaineers
Prior to the season, West Virginia ranked one spot above Tech on the Big 12 media Preseason Poll with the eighth overall spot on the list. Over three months later, the Mountaineers sit at fourth in the conference through four total games and three conference games.
West Virginia trails three ranked opponents in the Big 12: first place, No. 17 Iowa State (3-1,3-0), second place, No. 20 Kansas State (3-1,3-0) and third place, No. 6 Oklahoma State (3-1,2-0).
The only loss against West Virginia this year came at the hands of Oklahoma State, falling 27-13. In the game, the Mountaineers rushed for only 68 yards on 42 attempts, according to ESPN. In contrast, they gave up 203 rushing yards to the Cowboys.
Their loss against Oklahoma State, according to statistics, was not reflective of West Virginia’s overall game so far. According to Big 12 stats. The Mountaineers have the second-leading rushing offense in the conference, and the second-leading rusher in the conference, junior Leddie Brown, who has 515 yards and five touchdowns on 81 carries.
The rushing attack for West Virginia has been the bread and butter of their offense through the beginning stages of Big 12 play, but junior quarterback Jarret Doege still poses a threat under center.
According to Big 12 stats, Doege ranks fourth in the conference in total offensive output, and third in passing average per game. However, his efficiency is a key knock to his game, ranking sixth in the Big 12 despite having a high number of passing attempts.
Despite their offensive weaponry, the defense of the Mountaineers is their true calling card. West Virginia boasts a series of talent on the defensive side of the ball, including the third-leading tackler in the Big 12, senior linebacker Tony Fields II, and a tandem of top-five sack leaders in freshman defensive lineman Akheem Mesifor and senior defensive lineman Jeffery Pooler Jr., according to Big 12 stats.
The Mountaineers’ defense does not stop up front. They also rank atop the conference in pass defense, according to Big 12 stats, and third in passing defense efficiency. Senior cornerback Alonzo Addae leads the secondary and has compiled two interceptions through four games. Addae is one of two players in the league with multiple interceptions. The Mountaineers lead the conference in rushing defense as well.
The compilation of success on all fronts has resulted in the Mountaineers statistically being the nation’s best defense, according to Tech Athletics, they allow an FBS-leading 240.3 yards per game.
West Virginia will look to maintain their defensive prowess against the Red Raiders on Saturday.
The 2020 Red Raiders
Tech football is still looking for its first conference win after a rough road trip against both Iowa State and Kansas State. As a result of the poor start for the Red Raiders, they rank second to last in the Big 12 with a 1-3 overall record and an 0-3 conference record.
During the bye week, Tech and head coach Matt Wells made the decision to start junior quarterback Henry Colombi against the Mountaineers.
In limited playing time, Colombi has compiled 359 passing yards and three touchdowns, according to Tech Athletics.
The Red Raider offense has also shown flashes of potential. Out of the backfield, sophomore running back SaRodorick Thompson ranks fifth in the conference in rushing with 282 yards on 56 carries, according to Big 12 stats.
Through the air, despite being injured for the last game, junior receiver KeSean Carter still leads the conference in receptions with 21 for 215 yards, according to Big 12 stats, and he also leads the Red Raiders in scoring with four touchdowns.
Carter’s receiving counterpart, sophomore Erik Ezukanma, ranks second in the Big 12 in receiving yards per game, as he is also a tall target for Colombi standing at 6-foot-3.
The Red Raider defense is headed by junior linebacker Krishon Merriweather, who leads Tech in tackles, according to Tech Athletics. Their vocal leader, senior linebacker Riko Jeffers, has also made an impact on defense for the Red Raiders.
Tech’s defense is coming off an outing against Iowa State where they were on the field for 40 minutes of game time. For perspective, the Cyclones’ defense was only on the field for 19 minutes.
The bye week following the 40-minute defensive outing for the Red Raiders was well needed, and they are looking to come out strong against a run heavy West Virginia offense on Saturday.
Tech’s game against West Virginia will be a showcase of two powerful lines. Tech’s offensive line leads the league in quarterback protection, as they only have allowed three sacks through four games, according to Tech Athletics. In contrast, the Mountaineer line leads the league in sacks per game with four.
The Series
The series history between the Red Raiders and the Mountaineers is not extensive, as West Virginia is relatively fresh to the Big 12, joining just eight years ago. Still, the two teams have had nine matches against each other where the Mountaineers have six total wins to Tech’s three, according to Winsipedia.
In their last match, Tech won on the road in a 38-17 victory behind 354 passing yards and a 94.6 quarterback rating from Jett Duffey, according to ESPN.
Game day Info
Saturday’s game at Jones AT&T Stadium will be Tech’s homecoming game. According to Tech Athletics, this will be the third time in series history the Red Raiders have hosted West Virginia on homecoming day. The series is split, and Tech’s last win against West Virginia on homecoming came in 2012.
The game will be broadcast on ESPN2, and the game can also be streamed using the ESPN app.
According to Lubbock’s weather forecast, game day on Saturday is looking to have a high of 66 degrees and a low of 54 degrees.
Tickets are also available online for students and general attendees on Tech’s website. Student tickets, while they last, are $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.