Roster Updates:
Coming into the game, the Red Raiders had a host of players inactive due to injury or other reasons. Three of four leading receivers for Tech were out: senior receiver T.J. Vasher, junior receiver KeSean Carter and junior receiver Dalton Rigdon.
The Red Raiders were also without senior receiver McLane Mannix, senior defensive lineman Nick McCann, senior safety Seth Collins, junior running back Townsend, sophomore linebacker Tyrique Matthews, senior tight end Connor Killian and senior offensive lineman Zach Adams.
Tech also sustained injuries throughout the game in sophomore running back SaRodorick Thompson, who hurt his ribs, and sophomore running back Xavier White.
Regardless of injury, Tech persevered and defeated West Virginia on homecoming night 34-27.
Key Drive Summaries:
Both teams came out of the gate hot. Junior quarterback Henry Colombi, in his first start as a Red Raider, led Tech on a 10-play, 69-yard drive. After three unsuccessful attempts on the goal line, Tech geared up to go for it on fourth down; Colombi punched in a one-yard rush to give Tech its first lead of the game.
On the following possession, Tech’s secondary gave up a pair of long passes to set West Virginia up in scoring territory. The pair of 30-yard passes were capitalized on with a three-yard touchdown run by Leddie Brown.
The ground game for Tech upped the ante after Colombi broke free on third down for a 12-yard run. Immediately following, Thompson broke free for a 48-yard touchdown run to put Tech up 13-7.
On the defensive side of the ball, senior Colin Schooler and junior Krishon Merriweather anchored the middle of the defense. Through one quarter, they both led the Red Raider defense with three tackles apiece.
The third touchdown of the game came on a long, six-minute drive led by Colombi and his young receivers.
During the drive, Tech found themselves facing a fourth and 11 situations on their own 35-yard line. Instead of a field goal, which most teams would do, they opted to go for it.
On the play, Colombi found sophomore receiver Erik Ezukanma for a first down conversion. Shortly after, freshman receiver Trey Cleveland scored on a nine-yard reception to give the Red Raiders a 10-point lead.
Tech was putting together slow, methodical drives that included a combination of running and passing attacks. Early on, they were getting good looks and operating with fluidity on offense against the top defense in the nation.
Nearing the break, West Virginia got the ball back with less than one-minute remaining in the half. They fought down the field, and eventually completed a 13-yard pass to get within field goal range. With three seconds on the clock, they went for, and completed a 45-yard field goal to make it a one possession game.
At half, the Red Raiders led West Virginia 20-13.
Tech had 230 yards of total offense, more than the entire game against Iowa State prior.
With the ball coming out of halftime, Tech wanted to capitalize on the opportunity, but fumbled on the third play of the drive to give the Mountaineers possession again.
West Virginia capitalized, and scored in three plays on a short field.
The Red Raiders then responded with another long drive. Freshman Tahj Brooks capped it off with a five-yard touchdown run to give Tech the lead again.
Through the 10-minute mark of the third quarter, the Red Raiders dominated West Virginia on the ground. Tech had 138 rushing yards to West Virginia’s 59.
In Big 12 fashion, the game began to go back and forth in scoring, and West Virginia tied it up at 27 after a rushing touchdown by Leddie.
The ensuing possession, Tech came up short on third down and were forced to punt. Sophomore punter Austin McNamara proceeded to punt and break the school record in the process with an 87-yard boot.
After the hot start to the half, both teams started to cool down and punt the ball. The momentum was for the taking with the game winding down, and senior defensive back Zech McPhearson tried to give Tech a boost, scoop-and-scoring a 56-yard fumble recovery to give the Red Raiders a 34-27 lead.
On the defensive side of the ball, multiple quarterback pressures and a sack forced West Virginia to punt. Colombi and the Red Raider offense then took over on the 10-yard line with five minutes to go in the game.
Freshman Tahj Brooks took over from the backfield with the game winding down. With time on the Red Raiders’ side, Tech resorted to the run game, and Brooks produced.
However, the Tech offense found themselves at a stalemate and faced fourth down. But Tech wasted over five minutes of clock, and West Virginia received the ball with 42 seconds to operate.
The Tech defense came up big and stopped West Virginia down the stretch. In turn, the Red Raiders won on Homecoming night.
Outstanding Stats:
The Red Raiders had a reliable offense through both the air and the ground, as both attacks were balanced. Colombi threw for 169 yards (22-28) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also had a 141.1 quarterback rating.
His receivers, who stepped up in wake of injuries to various starters, excelled in their roles. Freshman Myles Price led the Red Raiders with 79 receiving yards on seven receptions, Ezukanma trailed with 47 yards on four receptions and Ja’Lynn Polk had 14 yards on three receptions.
On the ground, Tech had numerous running back injuries in White and Thompson. In the meantime, Tahj Brooks and Myles Price took some snaps. Brooks was the second-leading rusher on the night with 44 yards off of 12 carries to go with a touchdown. Thompson carried the load with 68 yards on eight carries with one touchdown.
Overall, Tech had 348 yards of total offense; 169 through the air and 179 on the ground.
