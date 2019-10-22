Texas Tech will host Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona in the 2020 season, according to a Tech Athletics news release. The schedule was released by the Big 12 Conference office on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders will play seven games at home next season, the most since 2009, according to the release.
The non-conference portion of the schedule will begin with an away game against UTEP on Sept. 5 before Tech hosts back-to-back games heading into Big 12 conference play. Tech will host a to be determined team on Sept. 12 and will host Arizona on Sept. 19., according to the release.
Big 12 play will begin on Sept. 26 for the Red Raiders. They will travel to Jack Trice Stadium to play Iowa State followed by three straight home games, according to the release.
West Virginia, Baylor and Texas will come to Lubbock to face-off against the Red Raiders in the month of October. The Mountaineers will travel down to Lubbock on Oct. 3. A Thursday night match up on Oct. 15 against Baylor will follow that match. Texas will play Tech on Oct. 24, according to the release.
Oklahoma State will be hosting the Red Raiders on Halloween, Oct. 31, before they travel to take on Kansas State on Nov. 7. Tech will come back to Lubbock to host Kansas on Nov. 14 and will travel again to TCU on Nov. 21 before ending the season against Oklahoma at home on Nov. 28, according to the release.
