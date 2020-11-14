On Saturday, Texas Tech football welcomed Baylor to Jones AT&T Stadium for the first time since 2008.
On a walk-off field goal, the Red Raiders defeated Baylor 24-23.
Roster Availability
Against Baylor, Tech was without the following: sophomore kicker Trey Wolff, sophomore Austin McNamara, senior punter Cody Waddell, senior lineman Zach Adams, freshman quarterback Maverick McIvor, junior lineman Casey Verhulst, senior defensive back Thomas Leggett and senior defensive lineman Nick McCann.
Key Drives:
The Bears started on offense, but the Tech defense came up strong on the opening drive to stop Baylor in its tracks in four downs. On the final play of Baylor’s drive, they opted to go for it, but sophomore defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. came up with a tackle for loss to get the Red Raider offense back on the field.
After a 29-yard, opening drive, Tech got on the board with three points. With two-year starter Trey Wolff out, Jonathan Garibay stepped in and nailed a 48-yard field goal.
With one-minute left in the first quarter, sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman checked into the game for Tech’s third drive. On his first pass of the game, Baylor intercepted it, resulting in a pick-six. Heading into the second quarter, Tech trailed Baylor 7-3.
On Baylor’s first drive of the second quarter, the Bears drove 61 yards, but Tech held them to a field goal after junior linebacker Riko Jeffers garnered his third, third down tackle of the evening to that point.
Tech then compiled a six-minute drive to get a field goal of their own. A 28-yard field goal capped off a 15-play, 65-yard drive for Tech.
With the clock winding down until the halftime break, Baylor marched into field goal range in just over one minute of play to get within field goal range. They converted on the 48-yard attempt and went into break with a 13-6 lead.
Coming out of the break, Tech started with the ball, but the short-lived possession ended with a fumble.
On the other end, Baylor made the most of their field position and scored their first offensive touchdown of the game on a Charlie Brewer rush.
Bowman then checked in for Tech for the second time on the evening. The look was a bit different, as he led the Red Raiders on a five-play, 36-yard scoring drive to bring the game within one possession of Baylor.
Baylor once again got within scoring territory, and quarterback Brewer threatened with a run to the goal line, but he was met by Tech linebacker Colin Schooler who saved the touchdown. However, once again, Baylor settled, and converted on a field goal.
Heading into the final frame, Tech trailed 23-12.
The Tech defense stepped up after Baylor was backed up deep into their own territory. Following a three-and-out for the Bears, Tech received the ball in great field position. After five plays, the Red Raiders punched in a touchdown behind another short rushing touchdown from Brooks. The score made it a five-point game with 11 minutes remaining in the game.
Another defensive possession, another stop for Tech. On offense, Bowman took the field again and launched a 46-yard completion to Ezukanma. Despite not being able to score on the drive, Tech made the most of its circumstances and drove in a 46-yard field goal, once again from Garibay to cut the Baylor lead 23-21.
In just over two minutes, led by Bowman, the Red Raiders drove 79 yards in the final frame to bring the ball within Baylor territory. In suit, Garibay kicked a walk-off field goal to give Tech the win over Baylor 24-23.
Key Takeaways:
Both Colombi and Bowman had chances to take the field against Baylor. Bowman: 181 yards (14-23); Colombi: 76 yards (9-15). Colombi seemed to have injured his elbow on his last drive, and was evaluated by Tech staff following the play.
On the ground, Tech had a two-headed monster of Brooks (14-48) and Thompson (13-69). Their ground game was established and steady all game long.
Defensively, Jeffers, Schooler and McPhearson came up with huge plays down the stretch for the Red Raiders. Unlike typically Tech tradition, the defense anchored when the offense was slacking; down the stretch, however, both came alive to win the game.
