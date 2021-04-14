Texas Tech football’s spring game is set to start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 17 at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Head coach Matt Wells will be heading into his third spring for Tech, and a combination of experience, returners and new mentalities have created optimism for Red Raider football.
“I think we’re in a good spot right now heading into the spring game,” Wells said. “I can’t honestly say that I think we’ve had a bad practice or a poor practice.”
The Red Raiders, come the spring game, will have had over a month of practice under their belt before showcasing their talents to the Lubbock crowd.
And although Wells has become more than comfortable at the helm, other moving pieces within the program have ruffled the foundation of Tech football.
The first came in late December, when Tech moved on from its former offensive coordinator, David Yost, and moved on to Tech legend, and former TCU coach Sonny Cumbie as its quarterback coach and new offensive coordinator.
This came nearly a month before the Red Raiders’ three-year starting quarterback, Alan Bowman, entered the transfer portal; he later announced his decision to transfer to Michigan, according to Bowman’s Twitter.
February was quiet for Tech, who looked at its several quarterback options including junior Henry Colombi, who started several games for Tech in the 2020 season, Tech’s highest rated quarterback recruit in program history in freshman Behren Morton, a Lubbock-based redshirt freshman in Donovan Smith, the second-year San Angelo quarterback Maverick McIvor and Parker McNeil.
The quarterback battle was a hot topic of discussion, as Tech’s calling card seamlessly resides in who is under center.
But quickly, Tech football landed an impact transfer, and what would be their sixth quarterback on the roster: Oregon transfer Tyler Shough, who officially signed with Tech March 22.
“Once he got here, and we got the green light, I don’t think you’ve seen a player that’s been at our facility more than he has,” Cumbie said. “In terms of studying, in terms of watching film ... You have to run him off the practice field.”
Shough led the Pac-12 in passer efficiency for the Ducks while leading an upset over No. 13 USC in the conference championship game.
His move to Tech put him atop the quarterback battle, but his work ethic, ability to absorb information and leadership on and off the field is what has caught the eyes of not only teammates but coaches as well.
“He’s drinking from a fire hose, and he’s handling it very, very well,” Wells said about Shough.
Senior receiver McLane Mannix added, “I think he’s fit in really well. He’s a natural leader, he’s got a really good arm and a really smart football player. He’s out there making plays from day one.”
But as the quarterback battle pushes forward, other areas of Tech football are settling down. Especially from the older players.
In a news conference, Wells singled out junior receiver Erik Ezukanma, senior linebacker Colin Schooler and senior linebacker Krishon Merriweather in particular.
“All three of those guys are All-Big 12 performers,” Wells said.
Even those who work against the bunch have taken notice.
“Erik Ezukanma, that’s hands down an All-Big 12 receiver right there,” senior defensive back Adrian Frye said. “He’s blooming into the receiver he was supposed to be.”
Ezukanma had a standout season for the Red Raiders in 2020, leading the team in receptions, receiving yards, yards per catch and receiving touchdowns, according to ESPN.
A big aspect of Ezukanma’s success came from his health, playing all 10 games for Tech last season alongside only nine other players that registered offensive yardage on the season.
Injuries hit Tech at nearly every position throughout the season, including the receivers. Mannix, who was sidelined all season due to injury, is ready to come back, though.
But despite the uphill battle, it was an easy decision for Mannix to return to Lubbock for another year, he said, and now he is ready to play.
“It kind of messes with your mental when you’re injured all the time,” Mannix said. “I feel like I’ve gotten back to myself, one hundred percent and healthy.”
The Nevada transfer earned a rotation spot for Tech in his first season in 2019 as a junior, playing inside in all 12 games, according to Tech Athletics. But since, Mannix has only appeared in three games in limited action.
With his additional year of eligibility as granted by the NCAA, he chose to return.
As things begin to ramp back up, though, Wells is keeping note to make sure his roster remains as healthy as possible.
“This is a collision sport, and bodies can only handle so much … We keep a rep count on live reps, I take into consideration guys coming off injuries, I take into consideration guys that are true freshman versus guys that are a fifth or sixth year senior.”
There have been a few spring injuries for the Red Raiders, including one with Tech’s starting running back and lead rusher for multiple seasons, SaRodorick Thompson.
The junior back had shoulder surgery the week of April 4, Wells said. He will be out for an extended amount of time and through the summer but will be back in practice in August.
According to Wells, Thompson is currently in rehab, and it’s hard to say whether it will be the first, second or third game of the season that he returns, as everyone heals differently.
“It was a freak deal in practice, barely got grazed.” Wells said. “Nobody’s ever seen it … The (other) guy barely hit his shoulder.”
But in his absence, others have stepped up.
“I’m confident in all the rest of the running backs,” Wells said.
He continued to point out sophomore Tahj Brooks and senior Xavier White as backs who have been standout out this spring. He also said senior Chadarius Townsend has picked up his play within the past week.
“I’m very confident in that room; that’s a deep room at running back for us right now,” Wells said. “But certainly SaRodorick is the leader in that room.”
The confidence is evident within Tech football, and at the foundation is a change in mentality.
A tougher, more focused outlook seems to be at the forefront of the Red Raiders’ optimism heading into next season, with more experience across the board.
“Its year three in the system for most of us … We’re really old; juniors and seniors, so we have really no excuse to get the job done when it comes down to it,” defensive lineman Nelson Mbanasor said. “You can’t take one day off in this program.”
For Frye, the mindset is the biggest thing they have changed in his tenure in scarlet and black, he said.
“I feel like that mindset is the biggest thing that we’ve changed,” Frye said. “Refuse to back down … Not even a bend don’t break mentality, we refuse to bend at this point.”
Change was imminent somewhere for Tech football, garnering a combined 8-14 overall record, and a 5-13 record against conference opponents dating back to 2019.
The Red Raiders have yet to eclipse a final placement of eighth in the Big 12 at the conclusion of the season, either.
But this year could be a turning point for Tech.
“Times where guys can shut it down or kind of hit on cruise control at the end of spring, our guys aren’t doing that,” Wells said. “A lot of work to do, but I’m excited.”
And after a few underwhelming seasons, some Tech players are using it as fuel moving forward.
“There’s a pretty big chip on our shoulder … I think we’re going to shock a lot of people this next fall,” Mannix said.
But the 2021 football season is months away. And for now, Tech focuses on day-to-day tasks, with the highlight of the spring coming on Saturday at the annual spring game.
Although it will not be a full-fledged game, Wells said, it will be competitive, and a chance to look at players in a live setting with fans.
“First and foremost, I want them competitive. It’ll be exciting to be in front of a lot of fans again. Our guys will feed off that energy,” Wells said. “Saturday will be another big test for a lot of guys, but again, limited reps, and so need to see guys shine and take the next step.”
There are several battled at numerous positions for the Red Raiders, but as alluded to earlier, perhaps none more enticing than the battle under center.
Wells said the spring game will be a higher stake event to look at his quarterback race, which is filled and competitive.
“I think certainly in any live setting you put a little more stock in those reps,” Wells said. “I think you put a little more evaluation and maybe it’s a little more important when you get in live scrimmage reps, but every day is important.”
But the 1 p.m. Tech football spring game is just the culmination of several events for students, Lubbockites and surrounding participants to get involved in.
What is coined the “Fanfest” by Tech Athletics will begin at 11:30 a.m. outside the West Stadium Building to Jones AT&T Stadium, according to Tech Athletics. There will be inflatable games for the kids as well as live music and concession items.
Following, Tech will host its semi-annual equipment sale. Excess Under Armour t-shirts, shoes and other equipment will be sold, according to Tech Athletics, this will take place directly inside the suit entrance, and span to the concourse.
Doors for the sale will open at noon.
This will all lead to the spring game, which is free of charge, according to Tech Athletics, parking will be in the commuter lots west of Jones AT&T Stadium.
