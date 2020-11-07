On Saturday, Texas Tech football traveled to Fort Worth to compete against the TCU Horned Frogs.
The Red Raiders fell in regulation 34-18 as they dip to 2-5 on the season.
Key Drive Summaries:
Tech opened the game on a rough note; three plays and negative 30 yards later, they were forced to punt. However, the Red Raider defense buckled down and senior Zech McPhearson intercepted a TCU pass in the end zone for a touchback.
Four minutes and two series into the game, Colombi was sacked three times (-16 yds), they have three penalties (-34 yds) and have 5 rushes for -1 yards. Two punts here early as a result.
On the other end, TCU took advantage of Tech’s mistakes and struck first with a 43-yard field goal to take the lead early.
The Red Raider offense continues to struggle down the stretch of the first quarter. After 12 minutes of play, Tech had four drives that ended in four punts.
Tech had -6 yards of offense two minutes into the second quarter.
The Horned Frogs began to dice the initially stout Tech defense and ran the ball seven-straight plays which was capped off by a three-yard rushing touchdown by TCU quarterback Max Duggan to increase their lead 10-0.
The Red Raider offense finally gained momentum around hallway through the second period. White, Vasher and Price all made big plays to bring Tech above zero net yards for the first time on the game.
The Red Raiders marched all the way to the TCU seven-yard line. However, a run just short of the first down marker brought up 4th and 1. Opting to go for it, Tech did not convert and turned the ball over on downs on their longest drive of the half to that point.
Right before half, the Red Raiders drove into the shallow part of their territory to try and get points on the board before half.
Following a 17-yard catch by Myles Price, Tech sent out the field goal unit. Try Wolff converted, and Tech got on the board; they went into half 10-3.
In their first possession coming out of the halftime locker room, the Horned Frogs marched 89 yards down the field to score their second touchdown of the game.
On the following drive by Tech, they responded after three plays with a 60-yard bomb from Colombi to freshman Ja’Lynn Polk, who evaded his defender and ran into the end zone untouched. This brought the game within one possession; TCU led with 17 points to Tech’s 10.
Tech then showcased a bend don’t break defensive mentality; after being backed up into their own 10-yard line, the Red Raiders stood strong on third down and forced TCU to settle for a field goal.
However, two more Tech punts were capitalized on by TCU, who drove 67 yards in four plays to go on a 10-0 run at the end of the third quarter to push their lead 27-10.
Tech still could not gain momentum on offense into the fourth quarter. On their first drive, they went three-and-out, but the punt was blocked by TCU. However, the defense anchored the team and did not allow TCU to capitalize on the short field.
The offense then carried on the momentum with a 57-yard touchdown pass from Colombi to Ezukanma. They then converted on the two-point conversion to cut the deficit 18-27.
With three minutes left in the game, Tech began one of its most promising drives of the game. Colombi led the Red Raiders 63 yards, and once inside the red zone, head coach Matt Wells and his staff opted for a field goal on 2nd and 4 with three timeouts remaining. The kick missed, and TCU took over possession.
On the ensuing possession, Duggan scored on an 81-yard rushing touchdown to seal the game in Fort Worth.
With the loss, Tech fell to 2-5 overall and 1-5 in conference play.
Outstanding Statistics:
Texas Tech had struggles both containing the TCU running game, but also sparking their own. Tech quarterback, Colombi, had the bulk of the team’s carries with 14 for 18 yards. The next-highest was Xavier White, who had only six attempts for 33 yards. In sum, they only had 77 rushing yards.
Conversely, TCU had 272 rushing yards and their quarterback, Duggan, had 154 rushing yards to lead the game including an 81-yard rush to cap off the game.
The Red Raiders had nine punts on 15 total drives on the game. Punter Austin McNamara punted for a total of 330 yards on the night.
On third downs, Tech struggled. Out of 15 attempts, they only had two conversions, one of which was on a short, three-yard gain.
Up Next For Tech:
The Red Raiders will host Baylor at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Jones AT&T Stadium.
