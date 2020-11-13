The Red Raiders will welcome Baylor to Jones AT&T Stadium for their first matchup in Lubbock since 2008. In that game, the Mike Leach led, 11-1, Red Raiders won 35-28 behind 309 passing yards (41/50) from Graham Harrell. At the time, Tech was ranked No. 7 in the nation.
Over one decade later, the two will meet again at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Lubbock.
The 2020 Baylor Bears
Heading into the 2020 season, the Bears were ranked No. 5 in the media’s preseason poll. This ranking was after an accomplished, 12-2 overall record and an 8-1 record in conference play. Baylor was the second-ranked team in the Big 12 last season, trailing only Oklahoma despite having the same amount of conference wins.
Now, 10 months after the Bears’ final 2019 conference game, they have dropped to the bottom half of the Big 12 conference. In fact, they are one spot ahead of Tech in league play currently, as they both share the second, and third-to-last spots in the Big 12.
Baylor has one win on the season; after leaving victorious on the conference-opener against Kansas, they have gone on to lose four-straight against West Virginia, Texas, TCU and Iowa State.
The bears have struggled on both sides of the ball this season statistically, ranking eight out of 10 in Big 12 scoring offense and seventh in scoring defense, according to Big 12 sports. However, the Bears’ secondary is an anchor, as they have the third-best pass defense in the conference.
They do have a force in the middle in junior linebacker Terrel Bernard, who leads the league in tackles with 34 solo and 21 assisted.
Under center, the Baylor offense is powered by senior quarterback Charlie Brewer. He has a tandem of R.J. Sneed and Gavin Holmes out wide that provide a much-needed receiving game to the Baylor offense. In fact, Sneed is fifth in the conference in receptions while Holmes lands at the tenth spot.
Out of the backfield, senior running back Trestan Ebner has a knack for scoring both on the ground and through the air. The long time Baylor Bear has accumulated quite the resume on the field; in 2018, he ranked 10th among Power 5 backs with 29 receptions, according to Baylor Athletics.
Now, he ranks third in the league in scoring touchdowns with five through five games.
As a team, despite the Big 12 placement, Baylor has put up good fights against top-tier competition. Last week, they went toe-to-toe with the highest-ranked team in the conference, No. 17 Iowa State, losing by one touchdown.
Baylor will look to make the most of their return to Lubbock on Saturday.
The 2020 Red Raiders
Tech is looking to bounce back after two-straight conference losses. The Red Raiders’ most recent loss came at the hands of TCU, where they could not quite gain traction on the offensive side of the ball until late.
The Tech offense has sputtered all year with constant movement within the lineup.
In what started with the mid-season change at quarterback from sophomore Alan Bowman to junior Henry Colombi, multiple other outings followed. Senior receiver T.J. Vasher sat out to games in a row; Tech’s leading receiver prior to injury, KeSean Carter, was sidelined for a game; Tech also spent games narrow at the running back position, with sophomore SaRodorick Thompson battling injuries in specific games.
The roster inconsistencies have visibly harmed the Red Raiders, along with numerous other factors that Tech has struggled with on the season.
Now, Tech will look to put it all together and finish the season with only three games remaining on the schedule.
Texas Tech vs. Baylor Series:
Typically, games between the Bears and the Red Raiders have been played at neutral sites. In fact, 10 of the last 11 matches between the two have been played at a neutral site.
Last year, the game took place in Waco with Baylor hosting, and the Bears emerged victorious In overtime 33-30 behind current quarterback Brewer’s 352 passing yards.
Jett Duffey was leading Tech under center with 362 yards, and Thompson had a major, 153-yard game out of the backfield for Tech.
Overall, both teams have played in a total of 78 matches in history, according to Tech Athletics, but the tight series is in favor of Baylor, leading with 39 wins to Tech’s 38.
The series now has multiple connections on both sides starting with the two head coaches. Tech head football coach Matt Wells and Baylor head coach Dave Aranda both served time at Utah State. But Aranda’s history goes further than that. In the early 2000s, Aranda was a graduate assistant for the Tech football defense the first three seasons under head coach Leach.
Where Fans Can Tune In:
The game will be broadcasted nationally on FS1 and also on the Fox Sports App.
On the radio, the Texas Tech Sports Network will feed the game through over 46 affiliates Texas-wide, including on Lubbock’s Sports Station, Double T 97.3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.