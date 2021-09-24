The Texas Tech football team will travel to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns for both teams’ conference opener at 11 a.m. on Saturday, a game due to be televised on ABC and streamed on ESPN+.
Tech is undefeated after three games so far this season, while Texas is 2-1 after a loss to No. 16 Arkansas in their second game, and both teams will look to improve their record with a win in their first Big 12 matchup.
“It would be a big win, there's no question about that,” head football coach Matt Wells said. “It’s big for our fans, it’s big in this complex, and I know we have a belief in ourselves more than anyone else.”
The past six games between the two schools have been decided by less than an eight-point margin, but Tech has won only two of them and will look to end a three-year losing streak in Saturday’s game, according to Tech athletics.
The most recent matchup between Tech and Texas was a high scoring contest that saw Tech fall to the Longhorns by a score of 56-63 in an overtime loss on September 26, 2020.
Both starting quarterbacks threw for five passing touchdowns, with Alan Bowman leading in yards (331), but also threw the game’s three only interceptions, according to Tech athletics.
Tech finished the 2020 season as the eighth-ranked team in the Big 12 conference after going 3-6 in interconference play (4-6 overall), while Texas finished third with a 5-3 conference record.
After the season, Texas fired former head coach Tom Herman only four seasons after naming him the Longhorns’ 30th head football coach, despite owing him $15 million from the three remaining years on his contract, according to USA Today's 2020 college football coaches salary database.
To replace Herman, Texas poached first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian away from Alabama’s coaching staff and head coach Nick Saban, giving him a six-year contract worth more than $34 million, according to ESPN.
On the other hand, Tech retained head football coach Matt Wells for his third season, who has jumped out to a 3-0 record this year despite finishing both of his first two seasons with only four wins.
Tech’s coordinators spoke with the media on Tuesday, and offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie started with his biggest takeaways from Texas’s defense, beginning with their defensive line.
"Very active, very active up front, and I think it starts with their defensive front, and those guys have been there a long time,” Cumbie said. “Just disruptive, they're hard guys to move.”
Cumbie then praised Texas’ senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who was nominated to the 2021 Butkus Award preseason watch list, before moving on to their secondary.
“Those guys have played a lot of football in the Big 12, so those guys are really sound in what they do,” Cumbie said. “They’re a defense that, in terms of creating negative plays, did a good job at it.”
Cumbie continued to attribute Tech’s offensive rhythm in the Red Raiders recent win over FIU to Shough’s performance as a passer.
“We were finally able to get first downs and get into a rhythm on offense, and I think part of that is Shough being able to find those other guys,” Cumbie said. “He did a really good job distributing the ball, I thought he was extremely accurate, very poised, and he’s throwing the deep ball very well.”
Texas hasn't seen the same consistency at the starting quarterback spot as Tech, starting redshirt freshman Hudson Card in the first two games of the season before making the change to fourth-year junior Casey Thompson.
Card threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns in the season opener against the Louisiana Cajuns, securing a win alongside a 103 yards and one touchdown statline from second-year running back Bijan Robinson.
In Texas’ second game, their loss to Arkansas, Card only threw for 61 yards and was unable to score a touchdown. At the two-minute mark in the third quarter, Card gave up a fumble that set up the Razorbacks’ offense to score a 26-yard on the next play.
Thompson entered the game after Card’s fumble and scored two rushing touchdowns before the game was over, a strong enough performance to secure his starting role in their third game of the season against Rice University.
In Thompson’s first collegiate start, he helped lead Texas to a 58-0 victory over Rice by throwing for 164 yards and two touchdowns, according to ESPN. Despite it being his first start, Tech’s head coach Matt Wells said he recognizes Thompson has a history as a playmaker.
“I’ve gone back and looked (at Thompson’s games) since the Alamo Bowl and watched all of his series … and it’s a high percentage of scores, and a lot of those are touchdowns,” Wells said.
Running back Bijan Robinson gave Thompson some security with a reliable run game, rushing for 127 yards and three touchdowns on only 13 carries. Wells praised the running back’s scoring ability both this season and during Texas’s bowl game last season at Tuesday’s conference as well.
“Number five (Robinson) had a big reason to do with a lot of those touchdowns too,” Wells said. “Especially like the first play he got in at the Alamo Bowl and it went a long way.”
The contest marks the first game of the season to feature two Big 12 teams facing off against each other. Texas Christian University also plays at 11 a.m. but against Southern Methodist University, a member of the American Athletic Conference.
While Texas vs. Tech games are currently labeled as inter-conference matchups, that may not remain much longer.
Saturday’s game will be the first contest between the two schools since Texas and the University of Oklahoma announced their departure from the Big 12 on Monday, July 26, according to Sports Illustrated.
Wells was asked about the two teams’ departure in Tuesdays’ conference and if it adds any extra pressure ahead of the Big 12 opener.
“Only for y’all,” Wells said. “(This) is the first time I’ve thought about it in days.”
