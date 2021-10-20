The Texas Tech football team is aiming to add another win to their record this Saturday when they host Kansas State for an 11 a.m. matchup inside Jones AT&T Stadium and televised on FS1. The 5-2 Red Raiders will not only be looking to build on their recent 41-14 win over Kansas, but also to end a five-game losing streak against the Wildcats.
Tech has lost nine of the last 10 games against Kansas State, including a 31-21 loss to the Wildcats last season that saw Tech’s current starting quarterback Henry Colombi throw for 244 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in his first time seeing the field as a Red Raider, according to Tech athletics.
Colombi, a fifth-year senior who attended Chaminade-Madonna College Prep in Hollywood, Florida, spent his first three years of eligibility at Utah State, including his first two under current Tech head football coach Matt Wells. Colombi transferred to Tech to play for his former head coach in July 2020, only weeks before the beginning of preseason camp.
In Tuesday’s weekly press conference, Wells said Colombi has developed into a confident veteran quarterback in his fifth year of eligibility.
“In that game I thought Henry played well,” Wells said. “He’s cool, he’s calm, I think our guys around him have confidence in him and he’s been fairly accurate… He’s not going to be a huge runner but he can pull the ball down and move the chains.”
The Red Raiders had three offensive drives after Kansas State took the lead late in the fourth quarter of their 2020 matchup, with the first resulting in Colombi’s lone interception of the game. After Tech’s defense forced a three-and-out and gave the offense the ball back down only three points, they gained a total of negative three yards in a three-and-out of their own.
The Red Raider offense got the ball once more after Kansas State added on another touchdown to increase their lead to ten points, but they only traveled 32 yards in seven plays before a missed field goal ended the drive and sealed Tech’s fate.
Wells said the Kansas State special teams unit was a big factor in their victory over Tech last season and will be an area that the Red Raiders need to improve on ahead of their game on Saturday.
“Last year I thought special teams basically won them the game in a lot of ways,” Wells said. “We had a punt blocked on our own side of the field that gave them the ball in their redzone, basically handed them a touchdown. But then we missed two redzone field goals last year in the game so single handedly you could say the special teams for us cost us 13 points.”
The Wildcats have continued to thrive when their special teams unit is on the field, boasting two kick return touchdowns on the year and average kickoff return rate of 32.6 yards, both figures the most in the conference according to Big 12 Sports.
“They've got some guys on the special teams that keep you up at night,” Wells said, mentioning Kansas State’s kick returner and junior receiver Malik Knowles “Punt returns and kickoff returns are a big part of their game, and we're gonna have to do a very good job in that phase of the game this week.”
Tech will aim to bounce back from last season’s loss with a win over the 3-3 Wildcats, who have suffered all three of their losses to Big 12 opponents this season and rank the third lowest in the conference in average points-per-game (27.3), according to Big 12 Sports.
Kansas State’s offense features sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn, standing at 5-foot-6 and weighing in at 173 pounds according to K-State Sports. Averaging five yards per carry and boasting a total of five rushing touchdowns with two receiving touchdowns, the running back drew a comparison to Darren Sproles from Wells.
Sproles, a former pro-bowler who stands atop Kansas State’s all-time rushing yards leaderboard after rushing for 4,979 yards in college, leading to the Chargers selection of him in the 2005 NFL Draft. The runner-up (John Hubert) has 1,996 fewer yards than Sproles, according to Sports Reference.
“Same guy they had there before,” Wells said. “This guy’s a pro… catches the ball extremely well in the backfield, he’s strong, he’s physical, and he has great vision as a runner. He's a really good player, I mean he's an all-Big 12 player, easy.”
Tech’s defensive coordinator Keith Patterson will look to keep up his unit’s momentum this week after holding Kansas to less than 15 points last week, and said a large emphasis will have to be placed on stopping the run as they prepare for playing against Vaughn.
“He does a nice job coming out of the backfield catching the ball,” Patterson said. “You’ve got to make sure that you’re smart in coverage and do some things to stop the run so they can't keep you off balance.”
Kansas State’s defense has given up an average of 248.2 passing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks, lower than only two other teams in the Big 12 (West Virginia, Oklahoma). The Wildcats have also allowed 134 completions on 186 pass attempts for a conference-high completion rate of 72%.
Tech’s offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Sonny Cumbie is tasked with scheming up a game plan to take advantage of Kansas State’s defense, and said they’re similar to Baylor’s defense from last year that forced 12 interceptions last season according to Big 12 Sports.
“They’re probably one of the most physical defenses,” Cumbie said. “They have a defensive front that, at times they only rush with three, and they’re able to create a pass rush and create negative plays.”
Cumbie will also be in charge of assisting Colombi in his fourth start of the season, and said he has seen a lot of growth in the quarterback since his first game behind center for the Red Raiders last season against Kansas State.
“I think he's definitely used that experience from last year in terms of his ability to prepare,” Cumbie said. “I think the speed of the game does not surprise him… His poise and his resiliency on the field, it shows.”
With a win over Kansas State, Tech will be only one game away from the seven-win minimum for Bowl eligibility. Searching for their first two-game win streak over Big 12 opponents this season, Head coach Matt Wells said the Red Raiders have stressed the importance of stacking success.
“I think there's a huge sense of urgency around here this week," Wells said. “There’s a lot of talk about that, a lot of internal drive from our captains to do our very best and see what happens… I credit my players for the resiliency of bouncing back, because that’s hard and they’ve done that, now we’ve got to take another step and stack success.”
