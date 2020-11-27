Texas Tech football will look for their second win in a row on the road against No. 21 Oklahoma State. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. at Boone Pickens Stadium.
The Red Raiders will enter the match after a scheduled bye-week. Prior, they defeated Big 12 foe, Baylor.
2020 Oklahoma State
The Cowboys have put together an impressive resume thus far in both conference play and overall, ranking third in the Big 12 with a 4-2 record. Overall, they have a 5-2 record.
Oklahoma State has competed in a tough schedule, facing five opponents on the year who currently are, or have been, ranked on the season.
Most recently, they have defeated No. 15 Iowa State by three points at home.
Despite their skill, the Cowboys have struggled to put points on the board this season. According to Big 12 statistics, Oklahoma State has the second-least touchdowns scored in the league.
The brunt of their offense is anchored by running back Chuba Hubbard, who is among the top backs in the conference 897 rushing yards on 165 carries, good for second-best in the league.
On the opposite end of the game, the Cowboys’ defense is what has propelled them to such an efficient season.
Oklahoma State, simply put, does not allow a lot of touchdowns.
Standing behind perhaps the best defense in the nation statistically, Oklahoma State is stout against even the top offenses.
They have allowed only 18 touchdowns through seven games; for reference, the next-highest team in the Big 12, in terms of touchdowns per game, has allowed 26.
Their leader on the defensive front is senior linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, who averages over seven tackles per game.
His partner in crime, Malcolm Rodriguez, is not far behind, as they both have anchored the steadfast Oklahoma State defense all year.
The Cowboys will look to bounce back from a loss in their final home game of the season.
2020 Red Raiders
Tech football has been a rollercoaster all season long. From a nailbiter against Texas to defeating the No. 1-ranked defense in the nation in West Virginia, highs and lows on the season have been abundant.
One of the lead inconsistencies has been under center.
Sophomore Alan Bowman and junior Henry Colombi have traded time under center all year, with both garnering starts and playing time. However, with the season winding down, there is still no definitive starter.
Tech head football coach Matt Wells spoke on the quarterback changes in a news conference and said both quarterbacks would still get playing time against Oklahoma State.
With that being said, Wells also emphasized Bowman would be the one to start, in contrast to Colombi starting against Baylor.
In what was once the consistent cornerstone of the Tech offense, the receiving core, injuries and inactivity riddled the group.
However, there is a diamond in the rough in sophomore Erik Ezukanma.
While being able to stay on the field for Tech, Ezukanma has also been able to provide a consistent, talented primary option for both Bowman and Colombi.
The six-foot-three receiver leads Tech in receiving yards, touchdowns and yards per game, according to Tech Athletics.
On a league-wide scale, Ezukanma is the second-leading receiver in the Big 12.
The Red Raiders will look to put it all together and defeat a top-25 opponent for the third consecutive season on Saturday.
Inside The Series
Saturday will be the 48th time Tech has faced the Cowboys, dating back to the mid-20th century, according to Tech Athletics.
Overall, Tech leads with 23 wins to Oklahoma State’s 21.
Prior to 2018, Tech had lost nine-straight to the Cowboys on the road. They will look to remain steady after their last win in Stillwater.
Where You Can Watch
The game between Tech and Oklahoma State will be broadcast to a national audience on Fox. The game will also be available on the Fox Sports app.
