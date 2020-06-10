Texas Tech had seven players placed on Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Preseason All Texas Teams. Overall, Tech ranked third among FBS programs in Texas with seven player selections. Texas A&M led the way with nine total honorees and Texas trailed with eight.
The first team honorees were comprised of four Red Raiders. Junior offensive linemen Jack Anderson and Dawson Eaton were joined by senior defensive lineman Eli Howard and sophomore punter Austin McNamara, who also was listed as the top special teams member on the preseason superlatives.
The second team included sophomore wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, junior defensive back Adrian Frye and sophomore running back SaRodorick Thompson.
Tech, along with SMU and Texas, were the only programs to have four or more players as first team honorees.
Tech football is receiving numerous recognitions as the team hopes to gain momentum into the season opener against UTEP on September 5.
