According to the NCAA, Division 1 — FBS programs have a limit of 85 full-ride scholarships to disperse throughout their entire program. However, the average Division 1 football team has upwards of 118 total athletes; so where does that leave the difference?
The remainder of non-scholarships athletes within the program are deemed “walk-ons”. These members of the team do not get scholarships.
But from there, they are not kicked off the team, or anything of the sort. In fact, it is often the opposite, as walk-ons use every second of practice to strive toward finally getting put on scholarship.
Its not rare that these walk-ons turn the corner and peak as elite talent at both the college and NFL level, either.
Think of household names such as J.J. Watt, Antonio Brown, Clay Matthews, Jordy Nelson and several more; their common feature? They are all walk-ons.
But lets zoom into Texas Tech, and some of the former, and current walk-ons within the program.
Among the most recognized is former Red Raider walk-on Baker Mayfield, who took to the lights under former head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who now is the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals of the NFL. Mayfield is on the Cleveland Browns.
Currently in the Red Raiders’ program, and among one of the most decisive positions for the team is offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Sonny Cumbie.
The recently instated Cumbie, who joined the Red Raiders’ coaching staff in 2021 after a four-year stint with TCU, once padded up for Tech in the early 2000s.
But despite having one of the most standout performances in Tech football history, Cumbie started on the opposite end of the spectrum.
In 2000, the 19-year-old Cumbie enrolled at Tech and walked on to the football team; shortly after, he was placed on the scout team, where he remained for the entirety of the 2000 season.
However, prior to the 2001 season, he received a scholarship to be part of the list of scholarship athletes within Tech’s football program. But his job was not done yet.
Entering the season, he was a third-string quarterback behind even more Tech standouts: Kliff Kingsbury and BJ Symons, who both rank on the top-10 list in Tech history of passing yards. Kingsbury comes in 2nd all-time with 12,429, and Symons ranks 9th all-time with 6,378, according to sports-reference.
Waiting patiently, Cumbie had many opportunities before his starting spot in 2004 due to the sheer number of blowouts Tech football was inflicting, but in the same year, it was no cakewalk to earn the starting spot.
Cumbie earned the starting spot over highly ranked JuCo product Robert Johnson and eventually led the Red Raiders to 7 regular season wins, was a national leader in passing yards, as well as total offense, and even had Tech football ranked in the top-25.
At the peak of his collegiate career, the Cumbie-led Red Raiders defeated Aaron Rodgers and No. 4-ranked California in the 2004 Holiday Bowl.
A career-high, 520-yard passing outing with three touchdowns and game M.V.P. honors solidified Cumbie’s name in Red Raider, and NCAA history, all as a once, walk-on athlete.
“The thing that tops my memory bank as a former football player is the day that the head coach called me into his office and told me, as a walk-on, that I had earned my scholarship” Cumbie said.
Now, Cumbie gets to see other members of the Red Raider football program work and achieve the same honors as he once did.
“That was Sonny’s, a little bit of his story; being a walk-on for so many years.” Tech head football coach Matt Wells said.
And less than one week before Tech football’s first game of the 2021 season, the program announced four walk-ons scholarship spots.
Junior tight end Henry Teeter, sophomore linebacker Bryce Ramirez, sophomore offensive lineman Aaron Casto and senior defensive lineman Troy Te’o were all honored.
“It’s heartwarming. I Can’t even put into words; it’s just, everyone lights up when it happens. You know what all the walk-ons are gong through, and it’s just nice to know that burden is lifted off of them and their families.” Teeter said. They really took a leap of faith on me and let me just walk on the team last fall, I am grateful for that.”
As much as it means on the field, earning an opportunity to play for Tech football is one thing, but the financial baggage also lifted off scholarship athletes opens up a new dimension.
The act of awarding walk-on athletes with scholarships has been steadily trending upwards in media popularity throughout the years. As Cumbie referenced, his announcement came within the office of his head coach.
For Tech, on the other hand, the news came at the heart of Jones AT&T Stadium. The announcement of the four latest scholarship athletes was heard as the football program, trainers, coaches and staff all cheered at the news. Tech football posted the reaction as well on its socials.
“It’s one of the best days to ever be a head coach … To see dreams realized and goals met for those four young men.” Wells said. “We have a lot of walk-ons that come here as non-scholarship players that are very well deserving and hard workers but those guys have just kind of risen above a little bit,”
The emotional moment trickled down to the rest of the team, and Wells said he hopes it serves as an inspiration to the rest of the walk-on athletes that Tech houses.
But throughout history, Tech has made sure to give walk-on athletes the chance to shine, Cumbie said.
“You think about the walk on program for Texas Tech … I think that’s what makes the school great as well, it’s really an every man and every woman school, and people can come here and you see the success stories a lot,” Cumbie said.
