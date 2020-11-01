On Saturday, Texas Tech hosted No. 24 Oklahoma for another conference battle at Jones AT&T Stadium.
The Red Raiders fell in regulation 62-28 to fall to 2-4 on the season.
Lineup Updates:
Inactive: Senior receiver TJ Vasher, junior receiver Dalton Rigdon, sophomore running back Xavier White, senior offensive lineman Zach Adams, senior defensive lineman Nick McCann, freshman defensive lineman Gilbert Ibeneme, junior linebacker Krishon Merriweather and junior defensive back Adam Beck.
Active: Junior receiver KeSean Carter, sophomore running back SaRodorick Thompson, senior receiver McLane Mannix, junior running back Chadarius Townsend, senior tight end Connor Killian and sophomore linebacker Tyrique Matthews.
Key Drive Summaries:
The Red Raiders elected to receive, and junior quarterback Henry Colombi took the field for his second start as a Red Raider against Oklahoma.
The game started with three-straight targets to sophomore receiver Erik Ezukanma. Seven plays and 74 yards later, the Red Raiders marched down the field for their first score of the game after taking just under three minutes off the clock.
The drive was capped off by a five-yard Thompson rushing touchdown.
On the first defensive possession of the game, Tech geared up and stopped the high-powered Oklahoma offense after three downs. On third and 12, junior linebacker Kosi Eldridge came up with the tackle to stop the Sooners’ drive.
Senior defensive back Zech McPhearson stepped up on defense with a pair of big tackles, but a broken play led to a 41-yard reception that resulted in a touchdown shortly after for the Sooners.
The ensuing offensive possession for Tech, a pass from Colombi to Carter bounced off his shoulder pads and was intercepted by the Sooners to give them a short field to work with on the Red Raiders’ nine-yard line. They capitalized, and scored in one play to grab a 14-7 advantage over Tech.
On offense, the Red Raiders now called Tahj Brooks into the mix. He tallied 48 yards on his first two carries, but then the Tech offense went stale. On fourth and one, Tech opted to go for it, but yielded unsuccessful.
As a result, Oklahoma took over on the 50-yard line, and once again took advantage of a shortened field.
The front for Tech was unable to get any pressure on Sooner quarterback Spencer Rattler, and as a result, he was able to find his receivers down the field.
A 40-yard completion landed Oklahoma in the red zone once again, and a penalty pushed them to the three-yard line. They converted, and pushed their lead 21-7 over Tech.
The following offensive possession for Tech resulted in yet another interception. This time, Oklahoma retained the ball on the Tech 25-yard line.
Colombi had two interceptions in the first quarter, but both were a result of well-placed throws bouncing off receiver’s pads.
With another shortened field, Oklahoma took advantage and scored in just five plays.
After a fast start, Tech’s offense disintegrated with swiftness. Incomplete passes, allowed sacks, penalties and a lack of running game punctured their success rate.
On the defensive end, the secondary of Tech continued its communication struggles and allowed a 3-play, 62-yard drive which gave them a 35-7 advantage.
Both sides of the ball were struggling for Tech. Through five possessions, the Red Raiders totaled one yard.
Also, through seven possessions, Tech had three punts and three turnovers. The only other possession resulted in a score, which was the first of the game.
The Tech defense gave up their sixth touchdown of the game at the six-minute mark of the second quarter. The Sooners stomped 80 yards down the field, which was their longest drive of the game to that point and punched in a one-yard touchdown run.
Colombi and the Red Raider offense finally replied, as the junior quarterback hit Travis Koontz for a 75-yard touchdown to give Tech its first touchdown since the opening possession and cut the deficit 42-14.
The Tech defense then stepped it up and forced their first stop after six-straight Oklahoma scoring drives. However, the offense was not on the same page.
On the fourth play of Tech’s drive, a low snap resulted in a fumble that Oklahoma recovered on the 50-yard line.
With the time winding down until halftime, Oklahoma drove 49 yards in just over one minute of play to increase their lead 48-14 with a field goal.
Out of halftime, Oklahoma maintained momentum and scored another touchdown to put 55 points on the board.
Shortly after the Red Raiders notched their third touchdown of the game as Colombi found Ja’Lynn Polk for a 10-yard touchdown to bring the score 55-21 in the fourth quarter.
Oklahoma immediately responded with a touchdown of its own, and then Tech boosted their total to 28. The teams were trading scores in the fourth despite the game being virtually over. With three minutes left in the third, the score was 62-28.
With three minutes left in the game, Tech put in sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman.
The game continued, and the Oklahoma Sooners left victorious.
Tech football will now turn its attention to TCU; they will match up in Fort Worth at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 7.
